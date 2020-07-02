The Civil War Cast Video – JAPANFM

At this point, you can find a number of videos of the stars of the Marvel online on the platform, but we have bad news for those obsessed by these super-heroes; apparently, there was a video clip embarrassing co-players of Chris Evans in Captain America: civil war dance that we can never see.

During a recent interview between Chris Evans, Captain America, and The man ant star Paul Rudd, the first revealed a funny story behind the scenes of how it has tried to create a video montage of the dancing Marvel, but has not been achieved.

“On this day, was, literally, the day I met you, mr. Mackie, and me and Scarlett we put in our mind that we were going to turn – is so hilarious – a small video only for the band of Marvel, as a small highlight, such as a video directory, in this song from “Grease,” revealed Evans. “”We go together, like rama lama” , whatever this song. We were going to do only the tour, small clips of videos of people dancing, and all the cuts. On the first day, I said to myself: “well, I’m going to start collecting some of these images.” I have the pictures. I said to myself: “Hey, nice to meet you. You don’t know me, but I can get it? “It is you, Mackie, I think that Renner, Sebastian, and I just say:” Look, everyone, dance only for 30 seconds ” , and you have done it. You were a great sport. You have willingly danced with a small explanation on my part, and then I never finished the video. I just give up. But I have this sequence of our first day of meeting with the dance. “

This revelation hilarious came from the last episode of the Variety ” Actors on Actors “, which featured the two stars of the MCU, then spoke of his career with Marvel Studios and beyond. To say that there is a video humiliating Captain America: civil war the stars blurred in the song of Evans prior to crashing into each other in front of the camera and we never see that is really painful.

Apparently, Evans has found the video, but is too embarrassed to show anybody. Here is how was the rest of the conversation:

“I should have locked,” replies Rudd. “I don’t remember at all. “ “I’m sorry, I have found it”, reveals the man behind the Captain America. “This is amazing. I can’t prove it – it’s too embarrassing. ” “Is that bad? “The demand Rudd smiling. “Oh, this is so bad. “

One thing is for sure; we want to see this video now. Evans can still decide to share with us on Twitter, as the actor has not ceased to use every opportunity to interact with their fans in the midst of the current pandemic, but I guess all we can do at the moment is to wait and see.