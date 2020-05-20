The clan Trump all smiles to begin’s re-election campaign

All the adult children Donald Trump had made the trip up to Orlando, Florida, where the american president gave the kick-off of its new campaign.

“Keep the greatness of America”… and the family Trump at the White House. On Tuesday, the clan Trump was nearly full to Orlando, Florida, where the american president gave the kick-off of its new campaign. Only Barron, 13, and youngest child of the billionaire and his third wife Melania Trump, was missing. The room contained more than 20 000 supporters of Donald Trump, all convinced of the necessity of the re-elect.

Read :Sure of himself, Donald Trump returns to the campaign

Donald Trump Jr, who threw the crowd of caps with the slogan from his father, came with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, well known to the electorate, conservative : it was one of the facilitators with the stars Fox News, and is now campaigning for Donald Trump. Ivanka Trump, advisor to the White House, arrived hand in hand with her husband and colleague Jared Kushner. Eric, the youngest of the three children that Donald Trump had with his first wife Ivana, has taken the word from the pulpit as his wife Lara, a spokesman for the campaign, who is expecting their second child. Tiffany Trump, born of the marriage of the american president with Marla Maples, is coming with her boy-friend Michael Boulos, the son of a billionaire who grew up in Nigeria and that it had already formally presented to the White House.

Melania Trump, in a combination fluid yellow signed Ralph Lauren, came out on stage with Donald Trump after an introduction by vice-president Mike Pence. Very smiling, the First Lady said a few words on stage, before the speech of more than an hour given her by her husband : “It is an honor to serve as First lady of this incredible country for two years. And I’m thrilled at the idea of doing it for six more,” said Melania Trump, apparently prepared for a second term of the one with whom she lives since 20 years. “I am very proud of all the administration of my husband and our family have accomplished for the american people in so little time,” she added before kissing and moving on to the speech the american president.