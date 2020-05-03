The clan Trump in full to attend the speech on the state of the Union

On Tuesday, the whole family Trump attended the speech on the state of the Union, delivered before the Congress.

On the eve of his acquittal predictable, Donald Trump has offered up a speech to the Congress. On Tuesday, the us president has delivered his fourth speech on the state of the Union, while his trial of impeachment is nearing its end in the Senate. He has taken advantage of the annual platform to demonstrate the merits of its actions, including economic opportunities, putting a new emphasis on immigration. The speech was notably marked by the strong gesture of Nancy Pelosi, who has ripped the text read by Donald Trump, who had refused to shake hands with arriving. Evidence of enmity between the republican and the president democrat in the House of representatives.

In the stands, his wife Melania Trump has received a standing ovation. She decorated the facilitator conservative Rush Limbaugh, beside which she was sitting, of the Medal of freedom, in the name of her husband. A choice designed to appeal to the electorate of the billionaire, for an animator controversial. The “Washington Post“remember that Rush Limbaugh had called a “slut” and “prostitute,” a student in favour of free access to contraception and that it was compared to last year, the arrival of asylum seekers at the u.s. border to the d-day landings in Normandy.

Melania Trump was also near Amy Williams, wife of the military deployed in Afghanistan, who were surprised to see her husband arrive in full speech. Ivanka Trump was also sitting next to one of the presidential guests, Tony Rankins, a veteran of the army and former HOMELESS people who managed to get out of the addiction to the drug. His story was to illustrate the theme of the speech, “Great American comeback”.

Were also present to support Donald Trump for what is the last speech on the state of the Union of its (first?) mandate his two eldest sons Donald Jr and Eric Trump, who came with his wife Lara, and her daughter Tiffany Trump. The only absentee was Barron, the youngest of her children, soon to be 14 years old.