The clash Cardi B – Nicki Minaj at the origin of a divorce !

Choose his camp between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, it may have consequences…

There was not too much news of the clash, who had terrified the american rap because it pitted the two biggest female stars of the movement. A clash which could well be revived more beautiful since the two artists have decided to release an album this yearone can imagine that the competition will restart. But in the meantime, it is not in the rap as this fight has done the most damagesince, apart from a few shoes that fly and a light backcombing of a bun, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have not faced directly.

In an episode of the show “Divorce Court” (which sets the scene of the dispute for the divorced), a man appeared in front of judge Lynn Toler. And when it was asked Of Andrew Leaphar what was the reason for his separation with his spouse Don you, he replied “the beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B”. He said : “We just started to try and remember who had initiated the hostilities in this clash, and it has escalated…”.

The spouse said that there were other reasons that this clash, which was ultimately that a drop of water making the vase overflow. He chided his man to be disrespectful and threatening, and that he had been particularly during this dustup on Cardi B and Nicki, and this has precipitated the decision. The americans have definitely the gift to transform any event, entertainment or machine cash, sometimes both…