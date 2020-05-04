The clip of the week : “Intentions” of Justin Bieber

It is the 14th of next February as Justin Bieber has been given an appointment to his fans. Five years after the release of ” Purpose “, the singer of 25 years is preparing to return to the music scene with a new album, called ” Changes “. A new opus, punctuated by the prestigious collaborations with rappers Travis Scott and Post Malone, among others, that the fans are waiting impatiently. Waiting for the day J and to make them wait a little, the husband of Hailey Baldwin has already unveiled the title, “Yummy”, and more recently the single, ” Intentions “, recorded in duet with the rapper Quavo.

A message full of hope

For their third collaboration together, and they have already recorded two tracks together with DJ Khaled : “I’m The One” and “No Brainer” – Justin Bieber and Quavo are using music to deliver a message full of hope. In ” Intentions “, the two artists are painting, in effect, a portrait of three women who struggle, each in their own way, against the precariousness. In the clip, the latter told their own personal story facing the camera for a rendering could not be more striking.

Affected by the testimony of these three American, Justin Bieber and Quavo come in turn interfere in their daily lives to put a little bit of color thanks to generous donations. One is offered school supplies, the other a car and the third has the opportunity to recite one of his poems in the video. With ” Intentions “, Justin Bieber and Quavo encourage their fans to make donations to the association the Alexandria House, which provides assistance to women and children in a precarious situation. A video is both fast-paced and fully committed : to share so !