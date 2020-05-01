The clip see: Eat my farts COVID family McMahon | Arts | The Sun

“Eat my farts COVID”. The message sent by the musician and producer Alex McMahon and his offspring has the merit of being clear!

Confined to the house, the daddy and his “children’s motivation” is emptied the heart by the abuse happily in song coronavirus. Several members of staff — including the friend Ariane Moffatt, who is a backup singer, were put to contribution. Each home, specify it with the.

“A collective work “contagious” to make you smile and dance during your confinement,” said Alex McMahon about that little worm in the ear.

To see the clicks that have been building up for two days, McMahon can without a doubt say mission accomplished…