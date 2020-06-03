The clips that we loved this week | Music

Trans_Formation (remix)

Narcisse

In the eye of the filmmaker Laurie Foster, the piece electro-dance Trans_Formation Narcissus looks like a video of part of The desert landscape, the use of textiles fluids, the color palette, which oscillates between the tones of earth, sky blue, red, and flesh colour: beautiful.

The force of things

Luis Clavis

Phew, it’s hot! For the clip The force of thingsLuis Clavis teleports in a small bar’s dim and moist in Mexico. Absorbed by what we guess to be a game of football, the beatmaker lack all the connections that are activated in his back. A realization muy caliente signed The Edm, which makes us forget for a moment the nasty virus that rots our lives.

Daisies

Katy Perry

For the clip of the spoken words to accompany his song Daisiesthe popstar california has appealed to the Quebec Vallée Duhamel. In an interview with Radio-Canadathe duo explained that the clip was supposed to be originally filmed in a studio, but they had to revise their plans. Turning to a surreal universe illustrated and colorful, they were able to give free rein to their imagination.

False not

Good Child

A magnificent video in stop-motion, where Philippe Beauséjour animated clippings of reviews and photos of vintage. The aesthetic of retro video fits perfectly with the spirit of the song Good Child!

Light of hope

Larynx

Larynx, this is the solo project of Alexander Larin (Helena Deland, Rust Eden) and Light of hope is the first extract of an album coming out later this year. In this clip, colorful, Larin presents a universe tinged with the psychedelic, as a microdose, which is fair enough effect.

Watermelon Sugar

Harry Styles

How to say… It seems that Harry Styles has managed to encapsulate all the essence of summer, and the vivifying energy of being young and beautiful on the beach. All this, by showing that a group of beautiful people eating watermelon and juicy and sweet…

Wild Time

Weyes Blood

Like a trip back in the 70’s, Weyes Blood takes us on a journey marked by the return to nature, the spirit of Flower Power and, we imagine, a small dose of a psychotropic drug. It is the perfect vehicle for the song Wild Time.

Rain On Me

Lady Gaga feat. Ariana Grande

Very heartening to see the two queens of pop together in a clip accents of fuchsia roses futuristic. Lady Gaga and Ariana will meet in a dance-off in the rain, and one finds the spirit of the clips to the budget of the years 2000.