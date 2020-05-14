The closure of the Hollywood Bowl will change in the summer in Los Angeles

It was a nice night for the aliens.

It turned out that the classic we had somehow escaped both of them. It was, therefore, delighted to see him for the first time in the emblematic place, where he, a native of D. C. that made me visit for a long weekend, had never been.

This night in 2015, we took our first photo together. Five years later, he lives in Los Angeles, we have been married for five months and we live, as all the world, at an unprecedented time.

In the context, the absence of a concert hall is the least of the things that we are taken in the middle of a pandemic that has cost too many lives and touched so many lives and livelihoods.

The big things are not and should not be lost to us. What I have recently said, however, is that it will if the small things are bad too.

We all have questions about the time when life will return to normal as we knew it formerly, but in Los Angeles, the silence emanating from the Hollywood Bowl this summer will be more of a response than anything that could be said.

For those who have never entered, the Hollywood Bowl is a unique and beautiful nestled inside the mountains of Santa Monica, only a short but difficult task of the cardiovascular of the famous intersection of Hollywood and Highland in Los Angeles. In other words, there is a lot of nature just a mile from where they hold the Oscars.

If it was intended to be the “Mecca” for art lovers, as recounted in the Los Angeles Times in its history on the place, he came to it, and much more.

Over the years, it has hosted concerts by everyone from the Beatles to Lizzo. It welcomes the lovers of salsa, Latin, lovers of ballet and jazz lovers.

In summers, they will give you a firework display, the sounds of John Williams, a screening of a Harry Potter film or a live-action version of “The Little Mermaid”.

This year, a performance opening for Brandi Carlile was expected and a season filled with actors such as Bob Dylan, The Beach Boys, and Janelle Monáe.

For Los Angeles, a city that often feels without a center, the Hollywood Bowl alongside perhaps only the Dodger Stadium – and perhaps the line In-n-Out – as a place where people from all walks of life accept the inconvenience of getting there for the pleasure of the experience.

This shared experience is definitely a bad idea at this time. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association is one of the many institutions who pay the price of his responsibility, saying on Wednesday that the loss of income is likely to result in a budget deficit of about $ 80 million.

Fortunately, the Hollywood Bowl has been proven repeatedly in the course of its century of existence as he, like E. T., doesn’t know the word “goodbye”. Finally, it will once again be sure to sit down together among the mountains and under the stars.

Until then, we will all, as a foreigner once said, “be good.”