“The club is in danger of bankruptcy”

BARCELONA — Victor Font is the first, and so far, the only opponent Josep Maria Bartomeu has announced their intention to run in the upcoming elections to the presidency of FC Barcelona. Leader of the candidacy Itself to the futur, its name is presumed to be favored to win elections scheduled for the summer of 2021 and at full storm published an open letter in which he severely criticised the management of the current directive, which accused him of driving to the club to “the bankruptcy, moral and economic”.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

The platform that leads Font requires Bartomeu to explain the “real debt” of Barcelona, ask for a “postponement” of the works of the Camp Nou and calls for “maximum restraint” in the transfer market, implying that the financial situation of the Catalan club, already delicate by itself, it can reach a severity untenable in the wake of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Font, from a sporting point of view, maintains its commitment to “a transformation in the halls of brave, creative and innovative” as the led in your time, Johan Cruyff, proposing what was already known, an alternative “honest and open to members who enjoy all the available talent”, relying on “the best barcelona in history”, as personified by Xavi Hernandez, coach of the header on the idea of the Victor Font, and of those who already received their support indisimulado.

“Game over” specifies the employer Catalan, warning that the evil “comes not from now” because of the Barçagate, the effects of coronavirus or the resignation of up to six officers but that it suffers from “the case Neymar. It is not the time to ask for resignations,” said Font, otherwise, for now, to an early election because in the current conditions, “it is virtually impossible to collect signatures, submit applications, and open the polls this summer.”

“Everything that has been happening,” says Font, “has installed at the club in an obvious danger of bankruptcy-moral and economic crash”. “Bill more than anyone else, but spend it all and have to sell or trade players at the last minute to square the accounts is unsustainable,” it should be the entrepreneur, given the fact that the “model of management no longer works”.

Bartomeu has “embarked on a flight to go forward without authority or credibility,” says the opposition leader, accusing the current president of a “lack of transparency”. From there, requires the board to refrain from taking decisions that could “jeopardise the future of the club”, asking that he make public the actual debt that drags the Barcelona and the postponement of decisions not essential as the Espai Barça, in addition to having “maximum restraint” in the transfer market.

AP

This is, to the full, the open letter of the platform of Victor Font:

‘From a long time ago Yes the futur is coming, warning the partners and members of the club that the Club is directed in full towards the “perfect storm”: you must replace the better generation of footballers of the history, build and finance the Espai Barça and compete against companies with financial resources almost unlimited. And have to do all this while preserving the property of the Club in the hands of the partners and their competitive ability both in football as in all the sections.

If the risks were great, now are huge: we are in the midst of a pandemic that has crippled the planet and that will have effects that today we can not yet provide in all orders of life, also in sports. Also, a few months ago, we are witnessing a shameful escalation of the chapters of the institutional behavior of the Club in which the latter hides the severity of the previous, culminating these past few days with accusations and reproaches severe among senior managers, and six resignations hit. Just at the moment that the only priority should be to make him leave the Club this crisis, the presidency announced a new remodeling of the Board of Directors to remain in power. Now what is at risk is the same Club.

The evil comes not from now: we have lived in the conviction to the Club by the case Neymar, the disagreements made public between employees and players with executives, and directors, and the audit of the case of social networks, which seems to confirm the scandal. Sumémosle a sports policy erratic, the decomposition of the Board of Directors and a significant reduction of income because of the pandemic, and the result is the danger of economic crash and bankruptcy in the moral, in which the Club has been installed. Game over.

You have to start from scratch. The model of management that in recent years had permitted us to be the best club multi-sport in the world is no longer served. The lack of transparency, the bill more than anyone else but to spend it all, and the have to sell or trade players in the last minute of every season to balance some accounts squeezed is unsustainable.

From Yes to the futur we have always been supporters of institutional stability. And it is not a sentence: at the outbreak of the pandemic, you can contact with president Josep Maria Bartomeu to place ourselves at your service and try to make a common front during these weeks. But the president chose to make a flight forward, as if this were a crisis either. And it is not.

In normal conditions, the gravity of the facts would have led Yes to the futur ask for resignations, and the immediate convocation of early elections. It would be irresponsible not to do so. But with the country confined and not knowing when we will return to the normal life, it is practically impossible to collect signatures, nominations, campaign, and open the polls this summer. And as, in addition, the Club has expanded so much as has been the use of mechanisms of e-participation of partners in the major decisions of the entity,

nor is it even realistic to articulate a motion of censure with legal effects and purposes, to denounce the action of government unjustifiable that we are suffering.

And this is serious, because in the next few months will have to make extremely important decisions that will define the future of the Institution. And you have to ensure that these decisions are taken in a context of stability and with a project to be very solid to support it – requirements that now you do not give. The reformed Board, which is born without authority and credibility, you can’t hide behind the pandemic and to take decisions that may jeopardise the future of the Club.

2 Related

Therefore, we demand that the Board of Directors that:

1. Explain in a way completely transparent to the economic situation and the total debt of the Club and the extent to which this debt limits the plan of action in the short term.

2. Delay the decision of all those decisions structural non-essential, since we do not know for sure what will be the impact of the coronavirus in the life and economy of the Club. It is vital to postpone the decision on the Espai Barça until the new Board is elected.

3. Provides the maximum prudence and transparency at the time of performing operations (investments and sales) with players.

Yes the futur is committed to exercise a strict control and continuing compliance with these requirements.

The administration of the Club needs a transformation in the offices that is as courageous, creative, innovative, and successful as Johan Cruyff did in the grass. And this transformation is possible, because the power of the club is huge. But, to achieve that, we need to unite the best talent available among the barcelonistas and the direct involvement of the athletes that have starred in the best barcelona in history. Yes the futur offers a project honest, open to the participation of partners and members and committed to the society and the country. A project that we restore the confidence of knowing that we are well represented by the government of the Entity and to make us feel the satisfaction for the game, the happiness for the victories and the pride of belonging to the best club in the world’.