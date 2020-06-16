the clues that suggest a map of the submerged and the arrival of Aquaman

“We were overwhelmed, and touched, by your presence in the event that The Device”, he wrote on twitter the official account of the game. Before you invite the players to “immerse themselves” in the new season. More suggestive still, the images of teasing running for a couple of hours : one sees a trident or even the bow of a boat. Two teasers to evoke the Moon, and a combination of an astronaut. As we know that the Moon influences the tides on Earth, you can easily establish a link with the sea theme.

Finally, the index is the most evident, is the immense wave that now threatens the in-game map, and replaces the traditional of the storm, which limits the area in which the players can change the game progresses. A change that could foreshadow a map completely or partially submerged for season 3.

As reported on Gamespot, the 10 of June, Sony has accidentally changed the logo of the game in the PlayStation Store. In the picture, you could see the iconic buses of the game that is about to dive under the water. What give the credit to the thesis of the map under water.

The arrival of Aquaman ?

Finally, the presence of a trident on the images of the teaser puts the chip in the ear of the fans, who already know that Aquaman, the famous super hero of DC Comics might appear in the game. The image was also shared by the actor Jason Momoa, who plays the super hero, in his history of Instagram. Knowing that the licensing of Marvel including Deadpool in the 2nd season just ended — and DC — to promote the film “Birds of Prey” — had already happened in the game, the idea is not so far-fetched.

Fans since I don’t have too long to wait before discovering if the indices are placed in the right way. Season 3 will be released this Wednesday, June 17 — after having been postponed on two occasions due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus and events in the united States — only after a period of maintenance

