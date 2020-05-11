The co-stars of ‘RHOA’ calls into question the friendship of Nene Leakes Wendy Williams

Nene Leakes was at the center of the controversy during the meeting of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. One of the topics covered in the first was his friendship with Wendy Williams. Her co-stars have called in saying that it was a friendship “strategic” and that they were not true friends.

Nene Leakes and Wendy Williams | Noel Vasquez / . / Paras Griffin / . Image

Wendy Williams slams Nene Leakes

Fans of RHOA had the impression that Leakes and Williams were close friends. The talk-show host has even made an appearance voice during one of the last episodes of season 12. However, things went awry when Williams has publicly criticized Leakes in her talk show.

During the first days of quarantine, Leakes has thought it would be fun to call Williams in an Instagram Live. The latter did not think it was a good idea because she didn’t like to make a video call.

“You know that I don’t have a face or time to FaceTime, point,” said Williams during his show. “If I’m not doing this for my own parents in the series, why would I for someone out there. I love NeNe, but she is always there for me! “

Williams said that she felt ambushed, and made it clear that she did not like to play with women at home because she did not want to get involved in the drama.

“Honestly, this is where the ambush comes in. She said: ‘Wendy, look’ – she was in hair and makeup and the wardrobe with all his people – she said: ‘We film and I want you to be on the speaker. said: “No, I’ve done it for you once.” You remember my appearance? Once! I said very clearly, I am not a housewife. Sorry, my career is a little… different… than that of a housewife. I don’t need this kind of attention. “

Williams said that she had hung up and suggested that it would have been preferable Leakes gives him a warning before.

The stars of “RHOA” call to the friendship of Wendy Williams

Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss have called Leakes and stated that they did not believe that his friendship with Williams was genuine.

“I don’t think this is true friendship,” commented Moore. “I think they are not really authentic and honest with one another.”

Burruss said that she thought that Leakes was “very strategic with her friends”.

“The situation of Wendy for me, I think it is definitely strategic,” said Burruss. “Wendy is very beneficial as a friend. She is on an important platform. [Nene] can feed [Wendy] information so that it can say to the people, and to support Nene. It is so easy for me to see why she doesn’t want this friendship goes totally under the bridge. “

Moore then quoted Williams when she called Leakes of “that girl down there”, pointing out that the moderator of the talk show does not consider the star of RHOA as a friend.

“She said things the most degrading,” added Moore. “And if it was someone who was really your friend, why would she be on his platform and say, essentially:” I’m Wendy Williams. That’s why I’m the queen of television a day. And you don’t come for the queen. “She does not think of you!”

That said Nene Leakes about her friendship with Wendy Williams?

Leakes was exceptionally quiet while Burruss and Moore degrading his friendship with Williams. However, she said that she did not think that they were in a bad position.

“I guess we’re in a neutral location, that’s all I can tell you,” said Leakes about her friendship with Williams. “It’s just neutral, it’s going to. We are going well. “

Leakes has assured everyone that she had spoken to Williams in private, and resolved all of the problems they had with it.

“When Wendy and I got together, the only thing I told him is:” Everything that happens to us, I’ll come to you. I’m not going on any social networks. “That said, I’m not going to discuss our friendship between these girls,” explained Leakes. “Now, they can say what they think to be strategic and that they do not believe to be strategic. I don’t need Wendy Williams, darling, because you have forgotten who I am. I do not need Wendy for nothing. “

The meeting of the Real Housewives of Atlanta continues with the second part next Sunday at 20 h. AND on Bravo.