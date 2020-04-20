The coach of Serena Williams wants to start a league tennis independent | Sports | The Right

TheATP and the WTA have suspended their activities since the month of march because of the pandemic of COVID-19, and they will not resume before mid-July at the earliest.

Mouratoglou has unveiled its intentions on Saturday, and called his project the ‘Ultimate Tennis Showdown’, or SWU.

He mentioned that he plans to broadcast on the internet 10 games per weekend for five weekends, between may and June.

The competition will get underway on 16 may. That day, the 10th racket of the world, the Belgian David Goffin, will have an appointment with the Australian Alexei Popyrin – whose father is the co-founder of UTS.

The next tournament of the Grand Slam to the poster will be the International of the United States, and its main tables should be put in motion from the 31 August to New York.

The International of France has been moved from may to September, while Wimbledon has been cancelled for the first time since 1945.

Associated Press