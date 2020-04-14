The collaboration between Sam Smith and Demi Lovato to discover this week

Demi Lovato and Sam Smith are back in this year 2020.

The singer returns to the saddle after an absence of several months due to an overdose of narcotic drugs. She is coming back with a very moving on the front of the stage at the Grammy Awards 2020 in interpreting its title “Anyone”.

Sam Smith, meanwhile, had released his third opus 1er may, entitled “To die for “. However, he announces to postpone its release for sometime in June because of the pandemic of the Covid 19. The title seemed more appropriate, it announces so on Instagram continue to work on his album changes.

After teaser its fans on a possible featuring with Demi Lovato, the artist finally confirms his collaboration with the latter in a post on Instagram.

It is in a post full of good mood as they announce the release of “I’m ready” this Friday, to the delight of fans.



