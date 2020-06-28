The collaboration of Kim Kardashian with Coty Cosmetics reached a legal obstacle – JAPANFM

-
LOS ANGELES, united States It may take a court order to keep the Kardashian.
The couple Kim Kardashian West for its beauty line, has obtained a court order to temporarily stop the star of reality-tv share trade secrets in their agreement, while conducting a sale of units to compete with Coty Inc.
The seed of Beauty, couple, Kardashian West said in a court record that Coty could get an “unfair competitive advantage” in the access to Oxnard, California, “the information is sensitive and highly confidential information” of the Seed. The seed is generally associated with celebrities to build brands and beauty product manufacturing.
The injunction would delay negotiations with Coty, who said earlier this month that it was in talks with Kardashian West for a possible collaboration “in respect of certain beauty products”. The potential partnership comes just a couple of months after that Coty has entered into an agreement for $ 600 million, along with her sister, Kylie Jenner.
In the court file, a Seed, which also has a partnership with Jenner, said that his company will not say if the terms of your agreement, were shared with Coty.
The seed said that the evidence she had found, “suggest” that Coty has used the due diligence process to obtain confidential information, property, and the secrets about their direct business model.
“We are pleased that the court has recognized that the threat to the Seed, and we will take the measures necessary to protect our rights and our trade agreements,” said the Seed in a statement through his lawyer.
Representatives for Kardashian West, Coty and Jenner did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment sent on Saturday night.
The influence of family cannot be underestimated. Friday, Gap Inc. announced a partnership with the husband of Kardashian West, rapper Kanye West, for a new line of clothing for men, women and children called Yeezy Gap. Shares of the apparel company in trouble soared the most since at least 40 years after the proclamation of the West, whose line of sneakers from Adidas AG regularly sells.
The case is that the Seed of Beauty LLC c. KKW Beauty LLC, 20VECV00684 of the superior Court of California, county of Los Angeles.
By Yueqi Yang
