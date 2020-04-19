The collection millionaire that proposed by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic to help more than 400 players

The ATP already told the players that still did not resolve anything about the prize money of the tournaments that have fallen by the quarantine, but that they were trying to do something for those who are behind in the ranking. Horacio Zeballos, who is one of the best doubles players in the present, I was not aware of the proposal that sent Djokovic. As a dad of two children is concerned about the shape of the income commented: “The players live of what we earn from the prizes of each tournament that we play, and we are all waiting for the ATP to give us more news” said Horacio Zeballos, who is still waiting for a response that does not arrive.