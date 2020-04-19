The collection millionaire that proposed by Federer, Nadal and Djokovic to help more than 400 players

“Hey guys. I wanted to write about the financial support for players of a lower range of 250-700 individual. ATP has allocated more than $ 1 million to this fund help. Have planned to contribute to players ranked between 150-400 individual. Rafa, Roger and I talked yesterday and we propose that it is more important to support players of 250-700”.
So starts the message N°1 in the world, to his colleagues Top 100 in the ranking of ATPwith intentions of having very good gestures to players that are far away in the ranking and that they do not have income. But the responses were not quite as they had hoped. There is, among some players, a suspicious stare on the actions of Djokovic, despite showing good intentions. That and the formula of the proposal generated a division among those who should contribute to this fund.
“It is a good initiative that you are moving in order to get money, they can, for those who are in another position, but I don’t know if this is the way, because I don’t know if you all are going to want to make,” said Federico Coria, 104 of the world. He would be one of those who would be in a grey that would receive this financial support. “With this proposal, nobody knows what’s going to happen with those who are outside the Top 100, but before the 250”, confirmed.
Something similar happens with Andrea Collarini, who believes that support only the range 250-700 ranking “it is a bit arbitrarybecause there are players from the 100 who did not play the Qualy of the Grand Slam, or lost in the first round. We had expenses of passage, coach and taxes”.
Another thing to keep in mind is that the players that are above the Top 100, in its great majority, plays club tennis in Europe to earn money and arming their budget; and this year they are not going to be able to do, because those tournaments were cancelled.
Both players had managed to stabilize within the 200 season 2019 and this year expected to climb even more. The first goal of a player is to join the group of 100, because it allows them a greater peace of mind from the economic, since the equation income-expenses begins to give them balance in their favor.
“That is why we still are talking the issue of the scope of beneficiaries. Lthe majority do not agree with what came of the Board and are looking for that is not divided by rank, and for there to be some way to apply those newly out of the 250 or just enter 100 and must collaborate with the fund, to be just enough,” he says Diego Schwartzman.
However, there are those who revolve in the world of tennis who argue that the player does not have as many friends on the circuit and that most of those that are out of the 200 don’t know and the rest see them more as rivals, a person with whom to collaborate. “That is one of the main barriers that prevents the players in the solidarity that is proposed between them,” comes the low.
The message stated below: “we Feel that all we need to join together and help these boys. Many of them are thinking of leaving the professional tennis because they simply can’t survive financially, because they are not compatible with the Federations or do not have sponsors. We need to send the message to the community of the tennis and the sporting world that we care for one another and for the future of tennis.”
However, many players took away from this proposal, especially those that are within the top 100 from a little while ago, because they have not managed to establish itself economically. “What happens is that many of these players rented and the contribution that they ask for is the same thing that you pay for a year’s rent of the dwelling”, justifying, and therefore expect that the associations begin to move and to propose alternatives.
The ATP already told the players that still did not resolve anything about the prize money of the tournaments that have fallen by the quarantine, but that they were trying to do something for those who are behind in the ranking. Horacio Zeballos, who is one of the best doubles players in the present, I was not aware of the proposal that sent Djokovic. As a dad of two children is concerned about the shape of the income commented: “The players live of what we earn from the prizes of each tournament that we play, and we are all waiting for the ATP to give us more news” said Horacio Zeballos, who is still waiting for a response that does not arrive.
On the other hand, some players, particularly latinos, understand that today, the sport is not in the foreground, and that there is to worry about more being in solidarity with your country, with older people and with those who do not have the resources.
“This virus affects all of us, which are silver and which are not,” commented one of the players. “We are facing a pandemic that will change the course of the world in the short term,” said another, A third added: “they Are the associations that should get the resources and not the players that we are not perceiving anything, because you don’t play anything”.
What is the proposal that did get Djokovic? A step-like manner to provide the Player Relief Fund”, according to the position they occupy in the ranking. “The top 100 players in singles and top 20 doubles contribute financially according to the following financial table”
– 50-100: $5,000 each one
– 20-50: $10,000 each
– 10-20: $15,000 each one
– Top 20 doubles: $5,000 each one
In this way, the collection would amount to 1.05 billion dollars, they think to unite the 500 thousand contributed by the Grand Slam and the million of the ATP. To this, Djokovic will be proposed to the ATP that “50% of the prize money of the Masters in London (if it happens in November / December) is allocated to the relief Fund for players. If that does not happen (play the Masters), we should all contribute with a significant amount of money in awards of Australia, 2021”.
This is how they will try to raise the money necessary to reach the proposed objective. That way, players among these positions would receive about$10,000 each, something that the players beyond the 500 it is impossible for them to win in a season.
“That is why they would have to take the distribution in a phased manner, according to their ranking, reached between the private conversations of the players.
The environment of tennis was glad that, “finally,” the players, the more relevant of the circuit have decided to address this issue, but most believe that it is the institutions and associations which should give that answer and not the same athletes. “It is public knowledge that the federation is English, the French, the USTA and the australian have sought to collaborate with the tennis of each country. ATP, WTA and ITF should do the same”, they comment.
The controversy over the idea that emerged from the virtual chat between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal-the serb, as the head of the Board of players of ATP, are commissioned to distribute – will continue to spin in the messaging services, virtual and promises to take more time intended for a definition and to include more topics that today have not been included.
“If we all have this financial support (or at least 90%), we will proceed as soon as possible so that these players get our support. Thanks 🙏 Novak” closes the number 1 in the world the proposal.