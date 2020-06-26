The coloration of THE summer of 2020

Hair trends of the 90s are back on the podium of the novelties of this summer. The red hair, and more particularly to the shade “spicy ginger” is currently all the rage with celebrities. Is Geri Halliwell – one of the icons of the Spice girls which has been given to the popularity of this color pop. Just as in the days of the years 90′, the red-haired are reserved for women, strong and confident. Without doubt, the adoption of this shows hot, you will have all eyes on you !

Discover the secrets of hair ” spicy ginger “

The days of summer are the perfect time to take the hair of Spicy ginger. This nuance is always associated with summer and the bright sun. But if you think that is the color that best suits your personality and your skin tone, please do not hesitate to use them throughout the year. This shade will give the impression of endless summer. Here’s how to adopt the trend of the hair more hot to have a chic look and a glam flawless.

The staining of “ginger” usually refers to the skin tone clear and, especially, to women with freckles. These are blonde women who appropriate it more easily. When it comes to the mane of brown color, it is necessary, first of all, the discolor. In the latter case, you lose the pigments of your hair for good, and they do not return to their initial color. This technique can refine your hair, so be careful. We advise that you call a professional who will be better to choose the right products for the type and the structure of your hair. Whatever the natural color of your hair, if you’re going to color, you should take care of it.

How to use the coloration of “spicy ginger” ?

This shade of red incandescent and hosea will crack. It is suitable for all styles of hairstyles and haircuts. A shortcut that is going to bring the volume to fine hair and dishes and the ginger give it a look a little eccentric. Another idea is the square of subsidence, which is one of the trends in hair this year. Not to mention the long hair, that are always in fashion. The version of ” spicy ginger “, a mane of long will look not only elegant, but also exotic. The hair shades of red and hot as in “spicy ginger” gives a unique look.

If you are not sure that the staining of “spicy ginger” is made for you, we advise you to use a dye semi – permanent, which fades in 2-3 shampoos. The manes redheads with highlights instead of orange are perfect for women with green eyes. This shade will definitely make you stand out. The same goes for the girls with blue eyes.

The daily care is compulsory when it comes to hair color. The most important thing is hydration. It is recommended to not wash the hair for at least 24 hours after colouring. This will ensure a longer life of the shade that you choose. In the following, the optimal washing 2 times a week. If necessary, use a shampoo sec. To keep the hue of their ” spicy ginger hair “, you’ll have the products and treatments that will improve the color.

How to stain a house ?

You want to color your hair at home, but do not know how to do it ? Not to worry ! There is a lot of information on the topic: articles, videos and tutorials. Then look at the web before moving on to the staining.

Choosing the right product is of very high importance. There are three types of textures, color, foam, gel and cream. The most easy-to-use, this is the formula of the foam, but the gel gives a more intense colour and light. To avoid the traces of colouring on the skin, you should first put the cream. This way, you can easily clean up the traces.

Zoom in on the stars who have adopted the color “spicy ginger” to perfection

We begin with Cynthia Nixon. The star of the series The sex and the City it is without a doubt one of the icons when one speaks of the color ” spicy ginger “. With his green eyes, makeup delicate, dress and classic black, is an excellent example for those who have decided to adopt this bright color.

Conaissez-vous actress Alyson Hannigan? She became known worldwide thanks to the series “Buffy against the vampires” and ” How I met your mother “. She is a true inspiration for the red-haired women.

Amy Adams, we love, simply ! With its “spicy ginger hair” she always has a look of queen. In combination with the green dress, she never ceases to inspire us.

Hair “spicy ginger” is an accessory quite impressive for every woman who has adopted. Then, bet on the minimal sets of light and makeup as Natasha Lyonne. The lipstick-orange is the final touch that you need.

You will find plenty of ideas on how to be a woman dazzling in the movie ” Confessions of a shopaholic “. So get ready for a movie night with your friends.

What do you think of Emma Stone ? Can be described in one word – romantic ! Still has a natural look and soft, with her make up pale pink. And the hair color red are your signature for years.

Zendaya Coleman is an american actress, singer and dancer who has recently adopted the color ” spicy ginger “. With his natural tan, has chosen a shade of red darker.

And at the end, Geri Halliwell, which has already been discussed. Saw the start of a trend higher that we can’t wait to adopt. Many thanks Geri !

Be happy with your new color ” hot “

It is best to consult a professional colorist

Stand out from the other just by changing the color of your hair