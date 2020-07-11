the comedian talks about his bad experience with the applications of dating

Jarry is a happy man. The dad of the twins, the fore mentioned Tim and Vic, the comedian continues to share moments of complicity with your children on social networks. Papa player, you try sometimes to be authoritarian, but without much success, as he himself recognizes. A very strong relationship that is created between the actor and their children, to such a point that he wants to do a COMIC called Jarry and their children. A dream of life for the father of the family, that has not always been so radiant. When a new episode of the transmission of the HEADQUARTERS, presented by Guillaume Pley and Jimmy Labeeu, Jarry was assigned in the difficulties to be overcome in their love life. He referred in particular to his experience a little exciting with the applications of meetings. “I think I went there once, but I’ve never had message. The thing is violent, see. Was Grindr, for us men. And sharing Is what you want to be massaged by 200 euros ?’ “he explained, suggesting that his research had never been a success.

“It is unfair “

The comedian has apparently evil of his lack of popularity in the applications of the meetings. “I’ve never been beautiful ! I’m Ugly Betty : I’m the big ugly in the night in which all the world speaks, saying: ‘You are going to say to his friend that he is hyper-beautiful ?’. And you, you go home, it is unfair,” he admitted with humor that we know. What does it matter, now succeeded together with his partner, the file of happy days

