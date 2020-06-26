The comedy “Eurovision song contest: The Story of the Fire of the Saga” comes today on Netflix

An american comedy in the major european contest of the song was quite unknown beyond the Atlantic : who would have thought ? However, it is precisely this that is “Eurovision song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga”, a film directed by David Dobkin, who must, in particular, the comedies “remanufactured” with Jason Bateman and Ryan Reynolds, or “The Judge” with Robert Downey, Jr., The scenario is signed by Andrew Steele and Will Ferrell, and also the last is put at the head of the male role opposite Rachel McAdams.

Read also TV Pascal Praud support, “the Newspaper” : “I’m very surprised that the TF1 group sheets…

TV Pierre-Jean Chalençon rejected d'”done Deal”

Film “We stole the thigh of Jupiter,” “The Toy”… : The films on France 3…



In this Netflix movie, the two actors that embody, in fact, Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, two artists in a small village in iceland that are produced under the name of Fire Saga. His life turns when they are selected by their countries to represent them in Eurovision, the european contest of the song, which each year brings together close to 200 million viewers around the world.

Go online this Friday on Netflix, “Eurovision song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga” is also used by the singer and actress Demi Lovato, but also Dan Stevens (“Downton Abbey”, “Legion”) and Pierce Brosnan. An album of original titles has also been released this morning and includes the title of “the Volcano Man”, the first single that the clip had been unveiled last month. If it is Will Ferrell, who sings on this title, it is the Swedish artist Molly Sanden who lends his voice to the character of Rachel McAdams. puremedias.com offers you to discover the trailer of “Eurovision song contest : The Story of the Fire of the Saga”.