The comedy Quibi Anna Kendrick will return to it?

Anna Kendrick has experienced many successes during his career. Even though she is still quite young, she was part of several major franchises in film, including the series Pitch Perfect. However, the latest project from Kendrick is not as simple and sec. Dummy, his new series on Quibi, has won a few fans but also many detractors. The reactions to the television series on the Web go so greatly that many wonder if Dummy will come back for a second season – or if he is dead in the water.

Anna Kendrick has been involved in many large-scale projects

Anna Kendrick is one of the young stars in the most popular of Hollywood. After being first made known to Broadway for a series of stage productions, she moved to film in 2008, with a strong supporting role in Twilight. She has played in a wide variety of films over the next few years of drama as Up in the Air, opposite George Clooney, in Into the Woods, with Johnny Depp and Emily Blunt.

In 2012, Kendrick has landed his biggest role to date, in the musical comedy Pitch Perfect. The film became a huge hit with critics and fans, and Kendrick received rave reviews for his performance as a serious and entertaining. She has since taken up the role of Beca Mitchell in the two sequels of the film – and there was discussion of a fourth film Pitch Perfect, which would no doubt be very appreciated by the fans. Kendrick is also a published author and a singer. Recently, she has added the title of a tv star on the Web her resume when she starred in the first season of the series of Quibi, Dummy.

What is Dummy?

Quibi is an all-new platform for television, Web specializing in short videos. The episodes are short and easy-to-digest are designed to be watched on the move, ideal for a crowd occupied the generation Y. It was launched in early April 2020, with a series of shows including Chrissy’s Short, Dishmantled, Cup of Joe, Fierce Queens, and Dummy.

Dummy made his debut on Quibi just a few weeks after the launch of the platform. It was one of the shows most anticipated of Quibi, featuring Anna Kendrick in the role of Cody Heller, a woman who discovers and befriends the sex doll of her boyfriend. The premise of the show is definitely pretty wild, and over the course of 10 episodes, each approximately 10 minutes, viewers see Heller take the doll with her in a variety of adventures and encounters bizarre. In the end, at the end of the first season, Heller and her boyfriend argue about the doll, forcing yourself to face the consequences of their immaturity.

Is this Dummy will return for a second season?

Even with the power star Anna Kendrick, the viewers and the critics have been very divided on the subject of Dummy. According to Bleeding Cool, some critics have described the series of “project vanity” and stated that the series didn’t really appeal outside of Kendrick, and even his presence was not enough to maintain the interest for another full season. Other critics have blamed Quibi itself, stating that the platform, in general, does not lend itself to content that is memorable, as reported by Vulture.

As for what the fans think of Dummy, the reactions also tend to be negative. On own Twitter account Quibi, people are not exactly enthusiastic about the series, leaving comments such as “it could have been so good… but this was not the case” and “who thought it was a good idea?” Others have continued slamming the format of the show, joking that the clips teaser could not last more than a few seconds because they would be longer than the episodes real. In the end, it doesn’t seem that it would be wise for Quibi to bring back to Dummy for a second season – even if they could get more content out of the premise.