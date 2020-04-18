The company carpool toronto Facedrive acquires HiRide

The company carpool toronto Facedrive has entered into a share exchange agreement to acquire all of HiRide, an application of car-pooling and car-pooling socially responsible.

Based in Waterloo, HiRide has been developed in 2017 by the university students Akshat Soni (CEO) and Kushtov (CTO) as a platform for carpool long distance for students. Facedrive noted that the transaction is a strategic acquisition that will give him access to the carpool network HiRide, who has more than 20 000 people and the target markets of universities and education.

“HiRide is an application of car-pooling innovative, the first of its kind, which seeks to change the face of transportation “.

– Akshat Soni, HiRide

According to the terms of the agreement, Facedrive is ready to acquire the engines HAVE HiRide, a fully-functional application and software updates. The shareholders of HiRide should receive a million dollars in ordinary shares of Facedrive, payable at the closing of the transaction. The future contingent payments of up to $ 2.5 million will be paid over a period of two years, given that some of the steps that financial, technical and commercial development have been completed. The contingent payments will be paid in cash and shares, or in shares of Facedrive.

Facedrive, which presents itself as the first canadian network of car sharing peer-to-peer, ecologically and socially responsible, offsets the CO2 by planting trees and gives drivers the choice between EVS, hybrids and conventional vehicles.

“The acquisition of HiRide is a gesture of great strategic importance for Facedrive “, said the CEO of Facedrive, Sayan Navaratnam. “Not only does it increase our capacity for global expansion many times, but it adds a wide range of clients from the suburbs directly to our application of car-pooling of the first and last mile “.

HiRide is another brilliant example of the power of Waterloo, the “Silicon Valley” of Ontario, and innovative ideas presented in ” Dragon’s Den “, he added. “Since the beginning, Facedrive has sought to support and incubate emerging technologies in this space of Transport-as-a-Service (TaaS) “.

This acquisition comes as the two companies seek to expand into new cities. Last year, Facedrive has expanded its services to a number of Ontario communities, and, in November, has invested in Westbrook Global, a company that creates content in co-founded by Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, in order to contribute to the objectives of global expansion of Facedrive.

In February, Facedrive has entered into a non-brokered private placement of 361 010 common shares for total gross proceeds of $ 1 million. At the beginning of 2018, the company completed a round of financing that was not disclosed in the group Malar, a canadian group of companies which holds a participation in his companies.

The company noted that its acquisition of HiRide help Facedrive to provide its service of end-to-end users, Facedrive making office of the first and the last mile to the commuters of long distance who use the application carpool HiRide.

“Not only HiRide share our principles of environmental and social responsibility in the area of sharing, but its targeting of the vast space of the academic market and educational for the carpooling is also in line with the expansion plans of world Facedrive,” said Mr. Navaratnam.

"From an environmental point of view, we envision a world where driving is sustainable and where car-sharing is a response to climate change ".

