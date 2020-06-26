the company waives to the retail

With a note published on LinkedIn, Microsoft has announced the closure of all physical Stores worldwidewith the exception of the four most important that you remain still open: New York, London, Sydney, and Redmond.

“As part of our business plan, we are announcing a change that is strategic to the operations of retail, including the closing of the physical offices of the Microsoft Store. The members of the sales team on the details will continue to serve clients from the corporate structures of Microsoft or remotely, and we will continue to develop a team diverse in support of our mission to achieve the corporate goals“we read in one excerpt from the announcement of Microsoft.

According to The Verge, the decision was in the air as Microsoft was the only company not to reopen their stores as a result of Coronavirus. Apple, for example, in the USA, he restored the activities of Retail but then go back on their steps after the new surge of infections.

The first Microsoft Store opened its doors in 2009 and allowed to look and touch all of the devices designed by Microsoft, including Surface, Xbox and some third-party PC. It is not clear why the company has taken this decision.

