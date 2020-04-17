The compound of the Wyoming Kanye West will be a “garden of urine”

Kanye West has worn lots of hats over the years. He is a rapper, producer, entrepreneur, and husband of Kim Kardashian West and father of four children, to name a few. As full as his life is, his future projects are in some way more ambitious, and include a possible run for the presidency in 2024, starting up her own church, and what would be its largest business entrepreneurial to this day: a complete product “to sow” line operation based from his ranch in Wyoming.

Kanye West has bought several properties in Wyoming

In the small town of Cody, Wyoming – about a two and a half hours east of Yellowstone national park, with a population of 9 885 inhabitants – the locals are buzzing about West and his team for a few years now. The rapper is known to travel in the small city, with a team of Ford Raptors, enjoy the local restaurants and antagonizing accidentally the local wildlife.

West purchased his first parcel of land in Wyoming in 2018. just 8 miles outside of Cody. It was a ranch of sheep and 4,000 acres called Monster Lake Ranch. Since then, West has renamed West Lake Ranch. After that, he continued to buy a commercial property in the city and a second ranch about an hour from the city.

The local newspaper, The Cody Enterprise, highlights the opinion of the city on such a big star that moves. Some people fear that this does not change the city for the worse, while others are excited by the economic potential that a western company could bring to the city. . A chronicler of local has been criticized for having described West as a “rapper selfish famous who thinks that the house boy Donald Trump is the meow of the cat”, and Kardashian West as having “a keester who brought down the cans of grocery shelves”.

The plans of Kanye West for his operation of seed sewing

West has big plans for its complex in Wyoming. He said in an interview at the end of 2019: “We build farms here because of the climate and soil of cotton hydroponics, wheat, hemp, and we develop our own fabrics, so we will go from seed to sewing from the table of the farmer so that we can see the whole process.

What this essentially means is that his company of Wyoming would be responsible and would carry out each step of the manufacturing process, since the growth of the material up to sewing of products to the final sale.

In a recent article in the WSJ Magazine, West has shared the plans of the complex designed by the architect Claudio Silvestrin and the artist of light and space James Turrell (of which Kanye is inspired and has worked in the past.) Of all the plans presented, the “garden of urine” attracts no one’s surprise the most attention.

The garden of the urine of Kanye West is not as crazy as it seems

Kanye West | Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images

The illustrations in the plan for the operations of the West have shown a complex ecosystem of seven domes that would create a self-contained ecosystem that would use a “type system of aquaponics that converts human waste into plant foods”.

For those who are not familiar with the practices of natural growth, use of urine as fertilizer may sound crazy, but it is in fact a well established practice. The urine is non-toxic and contains minerals and enzymes useful that, once diluted, are beneficial for plants as food in an aquaponic system. This is no different from the way in which certain types of animal excrement can be beneficial when they are properly mixed through the soil.

Other plans for the complex include a skate park and a meditation centre. The meditation center, however, has already hit a few snags. Far from a simple personal space to reflect and find refuge, the original design was to be an amphitheater by concrete of 70, 000 square feet. The building plans have been halted early as a result of potential threats that the center accounted for the greater sage-grouse, a bird species protected in the State.