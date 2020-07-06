The Conceptual art awesome MCU shows Thor in his costume in the end

After 12 years and with many successful films to his credit, it is easy to forget how difficult it was for Marvel to translate on the big screen in the Avengers, many of which were not known to the general public. A great challenge has come to break with their costumes – how to translate at best the appearance of the cartoon, live action, making them more realistic and credible, without losing the appeal of the source material? One of the heroes that needs a lot of work to make your clothes MCU was Thor. As shown in this concept art recently released.

The concept artist Charlie Wen has shared a piece of their pre-production for Thor in 2011 in 2011 in his account of Instagram. Wen explained that this was one of the many conceptual pieces in black-and-white that he had made at the time, as they tried to understand the costume of Thor. It is revealed that this version was based on the comic ultimate Thor. More particularly, it has no place in this decision. Also pay attention to the way in which Mjolnir has a handle much more of what you would do.

It is logical that Marvel has toyed with the idea of getting rid of the layer of Thor. A cape is a trope of super-hero quite traditional, and the MCU has a general tendency to avoid the usual clichés in order to keep things fresh and modern. For example, the lack of identities in secret. In the end, however, the red layer out of Thor is too amazing to be dismissed out of hand. The God of Thunder is a classic hero and mythical as possible. In other words, he needs his coat.

If you dig this concept art of Thor, make sure that you follow the link below for the account of Wen to discover the rest of his work, including several other attempts at alternatives in the celebration of Thor and much more. Remember, Chris Hemsworth returns as a vengeful asgardien in Thor: the Love and the Thunder, which will feature another Thor in the form of Jane Foster by Natalie Portman. It will be released in cinemas on February 11, 2022.