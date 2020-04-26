The conceptual art of Iron Man 2 offers a stunning view of the lair of Whiplash

The concept art recently released Iron Man 2 Marvel Studios is Whiplash Mickey Rourke preparing a whip electrified, deadly. Robert Downey Jr.and Jon Favreau have launched the film world Marvel with the first film Iron Man, which ended up winning more than $ 600 million at the global box office. The expectations were therefore very high when the time came for the studio to publish the result and it has not really reached the heights that it could have. On the three films of Iron Man, the second album is often considered to be the lowest, although the hardcore fans of the MCU will worship him always.

The conceptual art of Iron Man 2 comes to us from the artist for Marvel Studios, Ryan Meinerding. It gives us an overview of the workshop of Whiplash in four images that Meinerding has made for the production. “Whiplash in his workshop. I also worked on the workshop of Tony from the first Iron Man, so it was fun to work with Jon and Mike Riva to find a contrast between the two, ” explains the artist in the caption of the images. Mickey Rourke is working on one of his whips electrified in the first image, with all sorts of equipment discarded.

Ryan Meinerding has also worked on the workshop of Tony Stark in the first Iron Man, so that he was able to make the contrasts between the version of the super-hero and the villain quite distinct. The workshop Whiplash is far from the installation of advanced technology that Stark leads. It is small, it’s cramped, and it looks dirty and dull. The two characters could not come from a different place, which also feeds the hatred of the wicked towards Stark. Although he is talented, he has not the tools that Stark has.

In Iron Man 2, we don’t see a lot of workshop of Whiplash. In the film, we see more stories about the family Stark than anything else, so this concept art adds an extra dimension to what was finally shown on the big screen. The bird cage with the image of Iron Man is a nice addition and something that would have worked on the big screen, so it’s a bit strange that they have left out of the film. However, the hatred of the wicked for the family Stark was known from the start, so the bird cage could be exaggerated.

Robert Downey Jr. laid the foundations of what would become the film world Marvel. While the first Iron Man is praised for being one of the best films of the entire group, the last two payments were still in the process of solving the problems, as the franchise Thor. Anyway, the three films are very important to the MCU, so it’s nice to see a few additional details that could be included in the films through the conceptual art of Ryan Meinerding. You can view a detailed overview of the workshop of Whiplash below, thanks to the account Instagram of Ryan Meinerding.

