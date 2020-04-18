The concert by One World: Together At Home, it is this evening, and Angela has a message for you

Here is where and how to watch or listen to this exceptional event.

“I’m really honored to have the opportunity to support this cause alongside artists that I really love, including Billie Eillish, Paul McCartney or even Christine And The Queens.” A few hours before the kick-off of the great concert put on by Lady Gaga in collaboration with the association Global Citizen and the world health Organization (WHO), Angela sent a message to her fans in which she thanks all the people who every day are in the front line in the health crisis. This goes for caregivers to drivers passing by the stores personnel first need, etc, It also has a thought for the organisers of festivals cancelled this summer, as well as for all those that contribute to : technical teams, artists, musicians, dancers, etc

To track this concert was quite exceptional, there are many possibilities. To start with the large Internet platforms that are all at the rendez-vous : Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the mobile streaming platform Tidal, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, YouTube.

In television, it is RTL which proposes that we follow Angela and other benefits. It’s going to take some juggling because of the duration of the event, but here’s what the private channel has planned. The concert will be to see it live on Plug RTL from two o’clock in the morning with a repeat Sunday at 18: 15. The pre-show is available as from 20 hours a RTLplay. Radio Contact is also in the shot with a broadcast from 14h to 16h on Sunday. And a replay between 22h and midnight.

France Télévisions has also decided to broadcast the event. The pre-show will be to see on the site france.tv of 20: 45 cet at 2 in the morning. Then, it will be necessary to connect on France 2 for the main concert. A replay is scheduled for Sunday, 19th of 22: 45 at 00: 45. Finally, for those who wish a schedule to the map, it will remain the replay on the replay of France.tv. Attention, the show will be accessible for 72 hours.

Here are the artists who will perform during the pre-show, from of 18 hours and in order of appearance. Angela is part of it.

Adam Lambert • Andra Day • Angela • Anitta • Annie Lennox • Becky G • Ben Platt • Billy Ray Cyrus • Black Coffee • Bridget Moynahan • Burna Boy • Cassper Nyovest • Charlie Puth • Christine and the Queens • Common • Connie Britton • Danai Gurira • Delta Goodrem • Don Cheadle • Eason Chan • Ellie Goulding • Erin Richards • Finneas • Heidi Klum • Hozier • Hussain Al Jasmi • Jack Black • Jacky Cheung • Jack Johnson • Jameela Jamil • James McAvoy • Jason Segel • Jennifer Hudson • Jess Glynne • Jessie J • Jessie Reyez • John Legend • Juanes • Kesha • Lady Antebellum • Lang Lang • Leslie Odom Jr. • Lewis Hamilton • Liam Payne • Lili Reinhart • Lilly Singh • Lindsey Vonn • Lisa Mishra • Lola Lennox • Luis Fonsi • Maren Morris • Matt Bomer • Megan Rapinoe • Michael Bublé • Milky Chance • Naomi Osaka • Natti Natasha • Niall Horan • Nomzamo Mbatha • PK Subban • Picture This • Rita Ora • Samuel L Jackson • Sarah Jessica Parker • Sebastián Yatra • Sheryl Crow • Sho Madjozi • Soffi Tukker • SuperM • The Killers • Tim Gunn • Vishal Mishra • Zucchero

Here is the list of artists which occur on the occasion of the main concert from 2 o’clock in the morning:

Amy Poehler • Andrea Bocelli • Awkwafina • Billie Eilish • Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day • Burna Boy • Camila Cabello • Celine Dion • Chris Martin • David Beckham • Eddie Vedder • Ellen DeGeneres • Elton John • Idris and Sabrina Elba • J Balvin • Jennifer Lopez • John Legend • Kacey Musgraves • Keith Urban • Kerry Washington • Lady Gaga • Lang Lang • Lizzo • LL Cool J • Lupita’nyong o • Maluma • Oprah Winfrey show • Paul McCartney • Pharrell Williams • Priyanka Chopra Jonas • Sam Smith • Shah Rukh Khan • Shawn Mendes • Stevie Wonder • Taylor Swift • Usher