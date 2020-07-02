The concert of Elton John on the Web for a good cause | the Art | The Sun

The series will be released at midday Friday, with Live at the Playhouse Theatre Edinburgh 1976.

A new concert of the files in two hours, below, premiered on the official YouTube channel of the artist each Saturday at noon, for six weeks.

“My foundation helps partners from the front line to prepare for and respond to the pandemic and its effects in the prevention of HIV and care for the most marginalized communities. We cannot compromise the detection and care of HIV during this period, otherwise, the results could be disastrous for the 37.5 million people living with HIV. Therefore, I am very pleased to present this series of concerts to YouTube for the benefit of the Foundation”, says Sir Elton John in a press release.