the concerts of Travis Scott have been a hit worldwide, the video

More than 12.3 million people attended the famous concert that Travis Scott was taken in the game Fortnite in the night from 23 to 24 April 2020, in order to make Astronomical, the first single from his new album. An incredible performance that proves that the video game is now a new communication way for musical artists, especially in these times of forcible confinement. It was the first date of her tour virtual, as the american rapper has stepped up appearances at all during this weekend, bringing together millions of players, spectators a show of a new kind, where it is also possible to recover bonuses and other goodies in-game, such as skins exclusive, of emotes, special but also costumes dedicated.

This is not the first time that Epic Games organizing such a concert in his game flagship, since last year, the DJ Marshmello, too, had collected $ 10.7 million fans attending his show in-game. So this is Travis Scott who holds the record now, but who knows what will be the next artist to collaborate with the favorite game of teens to another concert explosive. In the meantime, we offer you images of this show and offer the dates for its virtual tour.