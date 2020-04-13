The confinement pushes the reunion from the cast of ” Friends “

They have the air young and frisky, it is normal it is a picture of the 2002. (archives) — LEE CELANO / AFP



The filming of the television special, which should bring together key actors from the american series Friends and to accompany the launch of the platform

HBO Max has been pushed back, said Friday a spokesman. The group WarnerMedia, filial of the AT & T group, has acquired the broadcast rights to the sitcom the more popular of the last twenty years, at the expense of

Netflix, for $ 425 million over five years.

It was intended to be one of the headliners of its new platform for online video, HBO, Max, to be launched in may. To promote the event, WarnerMedia had planned to shoot a special show of Friendsthat would have been in line on the platform the day of the launch. She had to be carried out on the set of the original series, in the studios of Warner Bros. in Burbank (California), with Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer, the six accomplices of the series.

The series of a generation

According to Varietythey would have negotiated a fee of $ 2.5 million each for the filming of this single show. But the fact of the pandemic, the filming has not yet taken place and the production has decided to postpone the broadcast, said a spokesman for WarnerMedia, confirming information of the site Variety. The online HBO Max, it must take place in may as planned, said this week the director of the strategy WarnerMedia, Sean Kisker, to Variety.

The launch is considered as late, since it takes place after the wave has seen the arrival of the offerings of Disney and Apple, the end of 2019, on a market already occupied by Netflix, Amazon and Hulu. The series Friends (1994-2004) has been a huge audience success and marked a generation of television viewers. Its arrival on Netflix has allowed him to seduce a new public, confirming the popularity intact as a sitcom, a genre that many said they were on the decline.