The Constellation, or the bet, a bar-queer-without alcohol

In Paris, The Constellation of the third cultural place, LGBT+, is about to open its doors in district 2. Intended as an alternative to the bars of the community, this cafe is trying to redefine the socialization queer, which offers a quiet place, without alcoholic drinks, and more accessible to introverts.

“Where meet people of the LGBT+, when we have more than 30 years ?” This is the question that makes Laureline Levy after his coming, born of his desire to establish a third place, cultural and living queer in Paris. After having worked for ten years in the digital communication and that they felt, by his own admission, “disconnected from reality”she launches into this whole adventure, in the fall of 2018.

“In France, it is unlikely that we were going to go to talk to a single person in a bar”laments of Laureline, which was not found in the places of celebration of LGBT+ socialization that suited him. A feeling shared by Jean-Victor, 22 years of age : “The vast majority of the events queer nights. The music, the alcohol, the crowds… this is not necessarily suitable for everyone. For me, it is where you, as a person queer, racialized, I don’t feel welcome”“he explains. Marie-Laurence, art director freelance, regrets just make a true to themselves in these places of celebration, where the resistance is ubiquitous. “I am able, by the lack of an alternative, of the places where you can really meet people and have conversations that last more than five minutes” to instruct the young woman.

Maeve Herszfeld, responsible for the programming and Laureline Levy, manager of the Constellation (Elise Vatin)

A place where there is no agreement, and when not listening

A lack soon to be filled by the opening of the Constellation, 13 rue Dussoubs, in the second arrondissement of paris. Designed by Laureline Levy a year ago and a half, this coffee wants to be an alternative to the bars and LGBT+. “The space, this is mine”she says, the smile on his lips, under his sleeves, revealing the tattoo of the rockets, and moons on his forearm. Between a wink in the bar Of the Planet in the cult series The L Word and the reference to astrology, “the new religion of the queer”, as the media Laureline with the fun, the name of the Constellation that is found. Will be open during the day, offering a catering from breakfast to afternoon snack, and without the sale of alcohol. “My girlfriend does not drink, who helped me to realize that when this is the case and that you want to go out, is a pain. Either that there are no options of drinks, people want to force you to drink alcohol“says Laureline. “I said to myself that there may be people who did not come because of that.”

>> Read also : Maria Beatty, the feminist unique BDSM porn lesbian

With these trends, The Constellation, has very few equivalents in France and abroad. We can cite the Sibyls, a tattoo parlor and tea room in bordeaux, but Laureline is mainly inspired by the model of Cutiesa coffee shop LGBT+ Los Angeles, which wants to be accessible to people neuroatypiques, in a situation of disability or who want to stay sober, in a loving environment, away from the spaces of the hetero-cis-normative.

A door less daunting to push

This great idea of the structure is added the desire to receive “people who have things to say, to give them a platform.” footprints Laureline, who has in his heart to make his café a space for discussion around the cultural programming of the theme, which is renewed every month. Between the round tables, exhibitions, workshops, screenings, but also the Bibliothéqueer that is installed in your walls, Laureline imagine that the Constellation can become a beacon where the community gathers, the young and the old, between friend·is, in order to read a book quiet, for a date, all around a map “half vegetarian, half vegan”.

(Constellation)

In anticipation of the opening, scheduled for July 18, Laureline has been exported to the initiative of the collective “Queeret“based in Brooklyn, whose purpose is to organize events Qalm, to help people queer introvert. The idea is to bring together the LGBT+, in a frame little noisy, alcohol-free, promoting the exchange through games and other tools. Jade, a trans woman of thirty years who has recently arrived in the parisian region, has participated two times. “I needed a social time quiet, without having to explain anything. In addition, I usually leave in the evenings, when people have had too much to drink. During the night Qalm, I have not had the feeling of having to be on my guard”. Jade has found something “based on”, knowing themselves to be in a framework that is, above all, safe. Jean-Victor notes that the nights LGBT+ still “very white and cis-standardized”and it is not always safe : “who said that for the night, said the alcohol, but it also says that the assault”. Therefore, the Jade sees in the Constellation of an alternative “a more peaceful and inclusive”. Marie-Laurence, meanwhile, imagines with excitement that this place can afford the luxury of inventing “other ways to get along with queer. Everything that you can imagine. This place is going to be a good port !”

If you want to help the Constellation, to finish its work, the bar has launched a pool of Ulule.