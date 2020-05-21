The Continental : the series spin-off of John Wick finally gives us good news – News Series

While John Wick : Chapter 4 has been delayed by one year and the spin-off female does not give any sign of life, the progress of the series derived should reassure fans.

Starting from a simple B-series action brought by a Keanu Reeves returning to success after several years of wandering, Chad Stahelski has finally created an entire universe around the former hired killer John Wickbecome a benchmark in the genre. If he was, initially, supposed to conclude a trilogy, John Wick : Parabellum on the contrary, there was the announcement informal a fourth pane (formalized shortly after) which we know not yet the projects of sequels or prequels behind. With a little more than 583 million dollars in revenue in the world, the franchise can’t compete with the big boys of Hollywood, but the interest of the public monte crescendo, which gave good hope for Lionsgate to extend to the maximum his universe.

Keanu Reeves aka Baba Yaga

Without too much surprise after the introduction of Sofia (Halle Berry) and The Director (Anjelica Huston) in the third chaptera spin-off girls has been announced by the studio, under the direction of Len Wiseman, known for his work on the films Underworld. The film called provisionally Ballerina thus, we should focus on a young killer and professional classical dancer who could come from the school of dance presented in the latest installment.

Before that, Lionsgate had announced a series derived movies, The Continentalexpected on Starz. But the show took time to give news, although we still do not know if it is still expected after the release of John Wick 4postponed to may 27, 2022 (instead of may 21, 2021) because of the pandemic of Covid-19, and the shooting of The Matrix 4. Chad Stahelski, co-executive producer of the series alongside Keanu Reeves, however, has affirmed Fandom that the writing was in progress, in addition to teaser several origin stories around secondary characters of the films :

Ian McShane in the skin and the suit of Winston

“[La série] talking about the world and its depth, and not just in regards to the assassins, but on all that there is around. A lot of origin stories will be those of the characters that you have seen in [John Wick]. This will be a very different perspective on the world, thanks to the different points of view of characters and the scope even of this world.”

The filmmaker has also spoken of a “chronological structure is very different“, explaining that the films take place over several days (a week), while the series will take more time to unfold its story, which will focus on the Continental hotel and, therefore, a large part of the mythology of the universe.

It should thus be entitled to a prequel, why not on the history of Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick), two of the secondary characters the most charismatic and enigmatic of the saga, are strongly related to the hotels Continental. If Keanu Reeves and his characters are not in the program of the series, it remains a possibility that the actor (or a young John Wick) to make an say hello to the camera in the form of a cameo.

While waiting to learn more about the new release date, which should not remain secured to 2021, our critique of John Wick : Parabellum is right here.