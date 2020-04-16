The contrast of the jogging

Even Anna Wintour cracked. It is in jogging (Puma boldly topped with a marinara with mock neck – we do not remake) that the high priestess of fashion appeared on Tuesday, 14 April, during a video interview conducted by the american edition of Vogue. A small revolution on the fashion planet since always (and until last July on the youtube channel of the magazine), she was strongly opposed to the port of the joggin’ out of the gyms. But containment requires, the devil wears now Puma…

The day before, “the actri-visit” Jane Fonda, who posed as the total look sportswear on Instagram. In hoodie and gray pants with matching, decorated with colored bands and where you can read its name, it called on its fans to buy on their website these models are from a limited collection, whose proceeds will be donated to associations helping” workers who are victims of the Covid-19 “.

Before them, it-girls around the world had already blown up the no, in the image of Kendall Jenner or Emily Ratajkowski – who was yesterday still jogging ecru, quietly sat on his bed in the lotus position. Far, very far, from the outfits, ultra-sexy and suggestive poses that she had us accustomed to.

Usually, these are the instagrameuses that gives the ” the ” of the fashion trends, but this time, it is the opposite. They have actually reach out to a global movement appeared as early as the first days of the confinement : the return of the joggin’. Many are those who, isolated in their homes and tormented by the events, took refuge in this garment, blanket, reassuring and snug, who had already accompanied our Sunday cafardeux and our tomorrows parties difficult. In the United States, it was a tidal wave : + 40 % of the sales of jogging on the online retail site net-à-porter.

” Jogging is a defeat “- Karl Lagarfeld

At the outset, bear in full week clothing reserved for weekends, rainy, was not a gesture of aesthetic but rather a way of turning the back to the mode, to free one of its injunctions and its dictates. Also, very quickly, the magazine IT was asked the question,” Can you stay jogging for the containment ? “- as if it was crime against fashion. But since then, the tone has changed and most of the publications have proposed countless ways to sublimate our good old jog. A beautiful contrast for this apparel for a long time considered as the symbol of the negation of the effort dress. And Karl Lagarfeld, with his sense of the pithy phrase, said very seriously :” jogging is a defeat. You’ve lost control of your life, you go out jogging “.

Still, this return to grace is not tied to the containment : it’s been a few years already that it has again become trendy and its recent development is a logical consequence. Appeared in the 60s on the back and shoulders of the shoulders of professional athletes, and joggers Sunday, it has been de-correlated practices in sports in the 70s / 80s. Because he was (at least at the time) little expensive, it has been much worn by the youth of the popular classes. Before that rappers make a garment to worship to the time marker of identity and object mode.

LL Cool J

It is in the 90’s, with the advent of the mode sportswear, that jogging has peaked. Available in all materials, cotton, nylon, and passing through the polyester – special dedication to the unforgettable total look Sergio Tacchini, it was the symbol of the ” look nineties “…up to the overdose.

The jog has been vilified in the years 2000 to its lack of elegance, to his side, a little sexy (at the time it said ” anti-sex “), see “dimension uniform caillera” in some circles. Of course, it still bore, but it is exhibited not. We put it at home, better to go to the bakery on Sunday morning, but no more.

Celine Dion for a walk in New York in joggin’ Balenciaga

And then came the millennials and their fascination for the 90’s. Surfing on this new obsession, brands and collections stamped sportswear but very sharp, have seen the light of day (Supreme, Off-White, the collab’ of Kanye West with Adidas…) with the success that we know.

And the fashion icons of this generation (Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, etc.) have completed glamouriser the joggin’ by wearing it as a true piece of fashion.

So naturally, the haute couture there is also. The turning point date of 2015, when Balenciaga and its creator star Alexander Wang launch sportswear chic, where the nylon meets the silk without the complex.

In the aftermath, Gucci, Valentino or louis Vuitton (under the direction of Virgil Ablohthe founder of Off-White) scroll models jogging.

Fashion Show Valentino (2018)

At the time, the hunters of trends are beginning to talk about the jog’ as the ” new jean “. But the wave does not touch really as the younger generations.

Until this summer, where Céline Dion – voted the woman best-dressed of the year 2019 – has wandered tranquillou (we would want to say ” OKLM “), in the streets of New York in joggin’ Balenciaga.

And until, by one of those reversals in which the mode has the secret, Anna Wintour herself to appear (virtually) in public in a jog Puma… The loop is closed.