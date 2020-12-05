The ‘controversial’ image of Miley Cyrus with her tongue out

Some fans of the singer did not like the controversial photograph where she sticks her tongue out, in the session she did for the Rolling Stones.

Miley Cyrus fans are ecstatic after the American singer released her new album titled “Plastic Hearts.”

The singer was praised not only by her fans on social media but also by her music industry colleagues for her excellent album.

Justin Bieber’s wife and supermodel, Hailey Bieber, was among the millions of Cyrus fans who praised her on social media.

On Friday, the singer left fans divided over her latest Instagram photo, which was part of a photoshoot she did for Rolling Stone magazine.

While most of her fans praised her for her daring photoshoot, others thought she shouldn’t have.

Thousands of people liked her photo in which she is seen sticking out her tongue.

Meanwhile, Rolling Stone magazine wrote on Twitter: “Miley Cyrus is featured on our January cover. She talks about her wild new rock & roll sound, heroes like Joan Jett and David Bowie, the sobriety, and the respect she deserves. “