The controversial sentencing of a former president of Barcelona: “Ronaldinho was just as good or better than Messi”

Since its debut in 2004, Lionel Messi is lifted up as lord and master of the Barcelona thanks to his glorious career with the blaugrana shirt. The captain cast a Catalan not only stands as the best footballer of the Barcabut that is considered as one of the best in the history of the world of the sport of ball.
However, Sandro Rosell, who was president of the club between 2010 and 2014, said that there was a footballer inside of the institution which was shown to be better than the Fleabut she couldn’t maintain her level throughout the years.
“Messi is the best in the history of football, all the seasons. But for me, and I am not objective, Ronaldinho was just as good or better than Messi for a couple of seasons”, slipped the former governor in an interview with the middle World Of Sports.
As an argument of their statement, the Spanish 56 years he defined what it meant to the emergence of Dinho in Barcelona: “It was a fundamental piece. Changed the history of Barça. The pessimism collective optimism. He returned the smile, the magic and the sports results of the club. And in addition he served as a mentor to Messi”.
It is worth remembering that the brazilian ended up in the template Blaugrana in July of 2003 in exchange for 24 million euros. There, the born in Porto Alegre brought out to show off your best version: in 207 matches he scored 94 goals and gave 56 assists. In addition, he was the figure that took his team to stay with the Champions League of 2006, two League titles and two Spanish super cups. Clear that Ronnie not knew to stay in the elite and, after a decline in his performance, he was loaned to Milan in 2008 to put an end to his history with the combo of Catalonia.
Rosellobviously, he recognized the argentine as an idol all but also stated that the history of the cast will continue when the argentine is no longer. “Messi contributed a lot. The one that has most contributed to the club in the club’s history since its foundation. But the club also brings a lot to Messi. It is a bilateral relationship. Let’s not lose perspective, Messi will pass, will leave a lasting memory, but the club will continue to”, he concluded.