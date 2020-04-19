The controversial sentencing of a former president of Barcelona: “Ronaldinho was just as good or better than Messi”

It is worth remembering that the brazilian ended up in the template Blaugrana in July of 2003 in exchange for 24 million euros. There, the born in Porto Alegre brought out to show off your best version: in 207 matches he scored 94 goals and gave 56 assists. In addition, he was the figure that took his team to stay with the Champions League of 2006, two League titles and two Spanish super cups. Clear that Ronnie not knew to stay in the elite and, after a decline in his performance, he was loaned to Milan in 2008 to put an end to his history with the combo of Catalonia.