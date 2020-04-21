The controversial training of a UFC fighter in quarantine: fought against a goat and shared the video on their social networks

The arrival of the coronavirus in different parts of the world caused a part undefined in the majority of the powers of the planet. One of them was the UFC, who is still, through its president, Dana White, continues to struggle to resume the activity as soon as possible.
When you do not have an exact date of start, the wrestlers that comprise the company’s most prestigious mixed martial arts abide by the confinement of social rules in different countries and try to stay in shape with various routines.
The training of Thabit Magomedsharipov, however, proved controversial after he showed his followers the way he did.
“In the absence of fights I am happy with any opponent… though this goat almost ruined my record”wrote the Russian, third in the ranking of the category pen with 18 fights won and only one defeat.
In the video, you could see a fighter of 29 years trying to cope with a goat as a companion to the film. Although not in time to deliver any blow, angered the animal to the zamarrearlo of the horns. Some images that went round the world, the product of the irresponsibility of the fighter by mistreating an animal.
The president of the UFC, meanwhile, said that your company will become the first sports organization in the united States to return to a normal schedule. Said even that the date for the next evening of mixed martial arts will be may 9 at a venue to be determined.
In these times, pointed out that is organizing the combinations to form the combat of the evening. The statements of White is given only a few days after that had to be postponed an event of the UFC 249, which was scheduled for April 18.
The UFC has had to postpone the events of the 21st and 28th of march, in addition to the 11 and 18 April by the epidemic of the coronavirus. The next event of payment of the UFC is the UFC 250, originally scheduled for may 9 in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).
This evening will no longer take place in the south american country, but White said that that date will mark the return to activities and even ventured that some of the fights will be the battle for the title of interim lightweight between the americans Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.