The controversial video of a fighter of the UFC ‘fighting back’ against a goat

Hundreds of athletes are looking for ways to stay in shape during the quarantine period; some have at-home gym, swimming pool, or invent, ways of doing exercise, but Thabit Magomedsharipovfamous fighter of the UFCentered into a controversy and is that rose video ‘fighting’ against a goat where many accused him of ‘animal abuse’.

The UFC it is one of the few sports companies that despite the quarantine, and the threat of coronavirus, has refused to stop. Dana White, Chairman of this brand, announced that it may resume activities, and apparently Thabit Magomedsharipovlike other fighters, accelerate your training if you are summoned to combat.

The fighter Russian he believed that it would be a good idea train with a goat, ‘fighting’ for, although this did not use blows or hit at some point, the jaloneos in its horns sparked great controversy.

The fighter featherweight in the UFC, Thabit Magomedsharipov, was caught training with a goat. What about animal abuse?🤔 Many fans believe that yes, by the way how the ‘forces’ to attack him pic.twitter.com/liA4MYFWYR — Adm MX (@LuisCGO10) April 20, 2020

The same Thabit Magomedsharipov he was the one who climbed this video to your account of Instagram, where he teaches as ‘challenges’ to the goat to attack him and although there was no coup or something that is truly ‘sharp’, the reactions did not wait.

“In the absence of fights I am happy with any opponent… though this goat almost ruined my record“wrote Magomedsharipov on Instagram.

The people felt that the simple fact of wanting to fight with a goat was ‘animal abuse’because again, you never see the hit or something similar but the images there were very good views. He has not apologized, there has not been another type of reactions on the part of the UFC but this is what happens at the time.

Magomedsharipov is classified as the number 3 the weights pen UFC; the Russian holds a record of 18 wins and a single defeat, so that when a character is recognized and famous, it generated controversy for this video. What do you guys think?