The cool thing with Lady Gaga livreuse, cops love…

This week, with the cold that is hidden in a movie clip, electropop, spells, witches, a tattoo, or Lady Gaga that gets the delivery.

With the delivery by Lady Gaga

The singer has decided to deliver his own album Chromatica to the distributors. A way out of his ivory tower on the edge of a delivery truck.

instagram.com/ladygaga

@street.the.day

By spells to the police

In TikTok, the young witches spells against the forces of law and order. Crystals, sage, and prayers : this is an old way of addressing a problem that already is nothing new.