The corn exchange in Bourges, a paradise for the collectors of all the matches for this Sunday

Finally go for your passion : the purchase or sale of records, CDS, DVDS, or comic books. This was the case for the living room, which will take place this Sunday, at the corn exchange with a good thirty exhibitors, who were able to resume their activities, while there are a lot of conventions were cancelled by the Covid-19.

Philippe Musculus), the Palace of the Logs, which organizes the show, remember that the last that has been put in place to Chateauroux was held shortly before the general restraint. It was, therefore, the result of all of the world : the buyers and the sellers with a smile voracious lips.

The link that plays the music on the fiber nostalgic

Laurent holds up the magazine Music Book forever in Issoudun, after having served 18 years in Châteauroux. “It’s good to see the world and leave the store. In this convention there are a lot of vinyl, but also CD, DVD and BD. There is always a market, it all depends on the products offered. Must be of good quality. The market still exists with the safe bet. Nostalgia works because people make the link between a title and a time of your life, so now is a consumerism with the streaming, it encourages us to zapper. “

While DJ Ronnie met with the Tchukka Boots Teddy Boy sErik Mathieu takes its stand dedicated to Johnny Hallyday as it has done since… 35 years. “I try to find different things each time. I have 45’s, 33’s, dvd’s, key chains, postcards, and even a wine where the label is the effigy of Johnny. This is the wine of the land of Languedoc “, he explains. There is also a case for the guitar with the all-wheel-40 CDs released in 1993. The happiness of the fans, almost three years after his death.

François Lesbre