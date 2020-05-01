The corn exchange is reviving this Saturday with its market

Announced on last Saturday by the City, the reopening of the vast majority of markets berruyers wants to be in fact progressive. As one of The Chancellery, the market, the corn exchange has a value of “experimental” in the eyes of the mayor (radical Movement) Pascal White.

How will be organized as soon as this week, the return of the markets in Bourges

If the compliance system put in place is the rendezvous, and as permitted by the prefectorial authorization of derogation granted on Monday (our Tuesday edition), the elected representative will validate the holding, next week, the market of Val d Auron (Tuesday 5 may), The Chancellery (Wednesday 6 may), Chestnuts (Thursday 7 may), the Gibjoncs (Friday 8 may) and again in the corn exchange (Saturday 9 may).

The following arrangement will be put in place to meet all sanitary conditions required : an amplitude larger home, 7: 30 a.m. to 13 hours ; a presence of ushers and representatives of the City, to ensure the smooth running of the markets and observance of the rules of estrangement ; a single input and a single output, as well as a limited number of entries depending on the market (the other clients will wait until others go out to be able to access) ; provision of hydroalcoholic gel, as well as a display of safety instructions at the entrance ; a distance of three metres minimum between the stalls of the merchants, installed in linear order to have a sense of movement. Traders typical food will be able to settle in their market.

At this stage, the re-opening of the Sunday market of la halle Saint-Bonnet is, she is always in the study.