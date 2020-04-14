The coronavirus and the climate action

In recent weeks, many Americans have willfully and radically changed their behavior to protect others from the new coronavirus. Those who are less vulnerable and make sacrifices to protect those who are most vulnerable: the elderly, the immunocompromised, and in our country, with its social safety net broken – the uninsured and the poor.

Climate scientists have quickly established a parallel between the need to “flatten the curve” of the spread of coronavirus and the need to flatten the curve of carbon emissions. The intergovernmental panel on climate change says that we must reduce emissions by about 45% compared to 2010 levels by 2030 in order to reduce the severity of future emergency; to reduce, but not eliminate, the probability of catastrophic changes in sea level, acidity of the oceans, extreme weather, food security and biodiversity.

But to cope with climate change, it will take a political tradition completely different from the fight against the sars coronavirus. Instead of changing the modes of life of the youth to protect the elderly, the significant and growing proportion of elderly people in industrialized countries will have to change the way of life in order to protect children and those who are not yet born. Those who have the power and resources of today will have to radically change their lifestyle in order to protect the poorest and most marginalized of the world, those who will not be able to get away from the vagaries of the weather. This is the message that young activists such as Zero Hour, Isra Hirsi and Greta Thunberg we crave to take into account. It is also the premise of DearTomorrow, a project narrative, where people write messages climatic to loved ones living in the future.

While these activists argue that people must choose to change their mode of life, travel less and consume less, others argue that climate action is voluntary is a pipe dream. They refer to psychologists and economists who argue that we humans are “wired” to give priority to the present rather than the future, and thus make decisions that we benefit from today, even if they harm us later. The second camp of environmentalists argues that policy makers must enact laws and regulations that reshape radically the energy infrastructure, and the national economies.

Who is right? At this time, individuals have altered significantly and voluntarily of their daily routine in response to the crisis of the sars coronavirus. Across the United States, they remain home from work, reprogramment their marriages and refrain from hugging their friends. In response, the culture and the economy are changing around them: the local libraries deliver books to residents who cannot leave their house except for the necessities; restaurants turn exclusively to take-out food and deliver sometimes grocery order, and vehicle emissions in the United States have decreased during the lock, as in China and in the north of Italy.

But of course, there are still those who make decisions selfish, as with the revelers of spring vacation. These major cultural changes are not expected to persist. People naturally want to resume their behaviors prior to the crisis as soon as possible. And even now, the social distance voluntary leads to other changes of behaviour that are perhaps not as respectful of the environment: those who are quarantined are likely to spend more time online, for example, and the infrastructure that supports the Internet is a greenhouse gas (too often neglected) polluter.

In the end, as governments and businesses respond to the global economic recession, the people of the world will be encouraged to consume more, not less. In the United States, the idea that spending generously is a civic responsibility – that a good consumer is a good citizen – dates back to the aftermath of the Second world War, as shown by the historian Lizabeth Cohen. In the wake of the coronavirus, the american politicians will no doubt encourage and value the individual expenditures. And in the months that follow, it will be too easy to value the opportunity on sustainability.

China has indicated that it assouplirait the environmental monitoring of companies in order to encourage industrial production. At the end of march, the U.s. EPA announced that it would not penalize power plants, factories, and other facilities for failing to comply with the obligations of monitoring and reporting of air pollution and water routine if COVID -19 was the cause of non-compliance. In other words, it is the responsibility of companies to determine for themselves whether they will respect the legal requirements concerning the declaration of the pollution of air and water. This is particularly perverse, because the conditions which expose a person to a high risk of severe disease due to the COVID-19 include asthma, diabetes, and cancer – conditions that are often caused by pollution of the air and the water, and which have a disproportionate impact on communities of color and low-income communities.

And unless the economic stimulus packages are directed towards green infrastructure, the responses of the coronavirus may well result in increased emissions. The stimulus bill’s unprecedented $ 2 trillion signed by Trump on march 27 includes money for the taxpayers (560 billion dollars), large corporations ($500 billion), small businesses (377 billion) and the governments of States and local communities (339 billion dollars). The democrats have blocked a provision of $ 3 billion for government purchases of oil for the strategic reserves of oil, and the republicans have blocked an extension of federal tax credits for wind and solar power, as well as a wording requiring that the airlines receive aid to reduce the emissions of greenhouse gases. There will be future drafts of the stimulus bill and emergency measures to counter COVID-19, and with each one, an opportunity to build a green economy and resilient.

The major impact of the sars coronavirus on the trajectory of climate change should not be a temporary reduction in emissions from cars, trucks, and aircraft. This must be a collective recognition that voluntary changes rapid and significant of our behavior are possible. For the climate action individual be maintained, people must find honor and joy. And this action must also be supported by the leadership and coordination of the government. We need to advocate now, as vocally as possible, for investment, immediate and significant green infrastructure. To avoid a catastrophe, we must change our way of living.