The coronavirus do not cause damage to the toes of the feet | COVID-19 | The Tribune

The first study was conducted by researchers of the catholic University of Louvain, in Brussels.

Nine of the 31 patients examined had a history of freezing. The tests have confirmed the diagnosis of frostbite in 22 of them. And even if 20 patients reported mild symptoms that could be similar to the COVID-19, no proof has detected in them the presence of the virus.

The researchers come to the conclusion that these lesions are attributable to a change in the style of life, since many patients have reported a decrease in their level of physical activity and is shown to spend much more time barefoot or in socks.

The second study, published in “JAMA Dermatology” by Spanish researchers, is focused on 20 children and adolescents who present these lesions in the fingers or toes.

None of them had, however, the symptoms of the COVID-19, and the virus has not been detected in them.

The researchers do not exclude the possibility of an undetectable virus is sufficient to cause these injuries, or yet that the patients have been unable to generate an immune response that have enabled us to detect the antibodies.