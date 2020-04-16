The coronavirus has not yet hurt the team calendar suicide

The director of Suicide Squad, James Gunn, has confirmed that the film was always on the point out its date of origin in spite of the pandemic of coronavirus causing delays pervasive in the industry.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus caused a lot of problems in the film industry, resulting in closures of cinemas in the world and numerous productions at the break, including The Batman, own in DC. Although they are completed, many films have postponed their release in cinemas, Wonder Woman 1984 being the most in order to adjust its release date. A film that is not on the right track to be delayed because of the sars coronavirus is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn, at least for the moment.

On Twitter, a fan asked the director of The Suicide Squad if the film would be delayed due to the film landscape of today. In two tweets separate, James Gunn has stated that the only reason why the film would be delayed at the border is because of the visual effects, but at this current juncture, it is on track for its release date of 2021.

On the Suicide Squad? We always stick to the schedule. https://t.co/bP9XDHFDsJ

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 9 April 2020

The only reason it is delayed is because of VFX.

– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) 9 April 2020

The main reason why the film is still on the right track is that the project James Gunn has completed filming at the end of February, before the pandemic of sars coronavirus reaches its peak. Beyond this, the film has a long calendar of post-production, which means that Gunn and the team of VFX have a lot of time to perfect the next entry in the franchise DC. Of course, the situation of the coronavirus changes every day, so nothing needs to be regarded as frozen until its propagation is restrained.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Suicide Squad, James Gunn? Comment below and let us know!

The first movie followed a team of supervisors who have been recruited by the government for a dangerous mission black operations in exchange for sentence reductions. The distribution of the whole included Will Smith as Deadshot, Margot Robbie Harley Quinn and Jared Leto on The Joker. However, James Gunn should deliver the new version of Suicide Squad in his next movie.

Written and directed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad stars David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi , Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie and Michael Rooker.

The Suicide Squad will be released in cinemas on 6 August, 2021.

Source: James Gunn