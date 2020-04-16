The coronavirus is there a danger for the independent record stores ?

Most independent record stores were already meeting a number of difficulties prior to the pandemic of sars coronavirus… But it could be put to his knees for lack of aid be sufficient. The drafting in new york for Rolling Stone was associated with the writing of French to draw a synthesis of the situation.

Close to to survive, such is the reality of many small businesses, including record stores. Numbers of them were already meeting challenges, even before the onset of the pandemic coronavirus, and more than half a dozen owners in the us were said to Rolling Stone that their trade was now seriously in danger. In France, The CALIF, (Club Action Labels and Independent record Stores French) whose job it is to maintain and develop the network of independent record stores French – sometimes with financial support, logistical assistance – for its part, was conducted from 23 to 30 march, a survey of independent record stores, by sending a questionnaire to more than 200 stores.

And if it is essentially a discomfort actual cause of the closures : “The current situation is complicated, I opened it just a year and a half, and I was just getting to steady me. ” Comments about the store Big Star, of Arras, in response to the questionnaire of the CALIF, the industry tries to find solutions, in particular, that to succeed to boost distribution : “How can we compete with Amazon and its policy unfair free delivery ? Writes the boss of a Vicious Circle in Toulouse, with the CALIF. When The Post significantly increases its rates every year, and that no preferential rate is only offered for shipments of hard drives…”

The organizers of Record store Day (which was postponed to June 20) work together with nearly 250 stores and chains us independent. More than 80 % of them have closed their doors, the announcement of the containment, but they offer the collection of vinyl records or the delivery). ” It was a very difficult decision to make, ” says Jim Henderson, who owns three stores in California. ” But it’s suddenly gone from being a difficult decision, one single decision. ” “No idea how to project themselves in the weeks or months ahead, adds-on to the store Bazoom at Auray, when the CALIPH asks them the question. If the health situation improves, and that the shops can open for the summer, I doubt that the tourist season will be successful. However, the summer period is essential for my business. “

“I dismissed the part-time staff and we help our full-time employees to search for a new job, “ entrust Doyle Davis, co-owner of the store Nashville Grimey”s New & Preloved Music. ” I hope that we can come back to normal once this crisis is over. “(The store has subsequently received assistance from Taylor Swift, who, according to Ms. Doyle, has helped to significantly increase sales of T-shirts online, as well as covering the salaries of employees as well as their health care).

In the weeks leading up to their closure, the record stores had all taken steps to comply with the directives of the CDC, and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Each of the owners claims to have stepped up the cleaning, in particular in densely populated areas. Davis forced the customers to wash their hands the second they put the feet in Grimey’s. on Amoeba, the employees of Henderson had placed hand sanitizer dispensers and gloves in the store for their customers.

” It is pretty crazy to be a record store today, ” advance Carrie Colliton, director of marketing of a group of several independent shops and a co-founder of Record store Day. ” But the record shops have already lived through some difficult things in the past. What are people so resistant… And as long as people have need of human links, music, and art, they will be there in one form or another. “According to her, the record stores will have to change their way of doing business to survive. ” They should A) stay in contact with their clients, and (B) change almost completely their way of doing business, “she says. ” Some of the things they are doing on their accounts, Instagram or Facebook, such as direct selling, is great. “

At the end of march, each of the stores with which Rolling Stone discussing dropped the curtain. Despite their reluctance to go digital, each of them remains now, through their website and Discogs. And even the fact of choosing the “true independent record store” with even more exclusives, or even be put at the disposal of the disks planned for the Record store Day at the end of the containment would enable them to revive the fragile economy. This would give a spotlight with an attractive offer that can’t be found on Amazon. “It would be well that the government force Amazon to close during the containment, request the boss of the store The Rev Tulle with the CALIF, because it is a competition even more unfair than usual….”

Some of the store owners were afraid that the attractiveness of the platforms of streaming during the quarantine does not encourage people to move away from physical media, but, more surprising still, the streaming is down since the people are in them. Although sales on the web are not as profitable as the trade in face-to-face, they are enough to keep everyone afloat. At least for the moment.

Despite everything, sales of vinyl lps and CDS are still down, according to Alpha Data. The last album from The Weeknd is drained to a roughly two times fewer copies than Forex Justin Bieber in the previous month. Even Dark Side of the Moon Pink Floyd, represents only 10 % of the number of copies passed last week by the first week of march.

But on the side of the French professionals, we try to advance the idea to see the CALIPH to develop a system of group buying throughout the year as it does once a year for the Record store Day. A distribution approach would allow the counter online sales of e-commerce mass, while strengthening the close and the council’s own independent record store.

“We’re all going to find ourselves in a catastrophic situation, it is argued in CALIF on the part of the store The Message in Troyes. This may be the time to succeed to get what independent booksellers have been for almost 40 years : the price unique of the disc, the returns possible including on vinyl records after three months without permission, the VAT to 5.5%, a minimum margin guarantee. ”

The month of April promises to be even more difficult, as many labels have opted to delay their new releases. While this decision is encouraging – it means that they always recognize the importance of in-store sales – it is also frustrating for the record stores who want to fill their stock. “It would be essential that all distributors, major as self-employed, shall take all steps in accounting and finance to avoid the disappearance of some of us “, hopefully on the side of the store Tiki Vinyl Store in Lyon in responding to the investigation by the CALIF.

” The coronavirus represents a formidable challenge, but it’s just one more for our industry, ” said Jarrett Hankinson, CEO of Zia Record Exchange and manager of eight stores in Arizona and Las Vegas. ” We are facing challenges for decades. We were told years ago that we were going to disappear because of the streaming. But we are still here ! “

Although the prospects are apparently dark, the music stores to keep hope. ” I think that the coronavirus will change the outlook of many people, ” says the owner of Jackpot, which is sure that he will grow out of it as long as it does not remain closed too long. ” I think that people will be more likely to support small independent businesses and understand the role that record stores, musicians and art can play in the lives of people. It is the key to escape. “

On the side of Unik Music, at le Mans, it broadens the perspective of the questionnaire of the CALIF : “The independent record stores are the last link in the chain of the recording industry vis-à-vis labels and independent distributors, finds the boss of the store. Si a part of them came close, a lot of labels and distributors, artists and bands would suffer, too…”

By Kory Grow

Adapted by Jessica Saval and Belkacem Balhouli

