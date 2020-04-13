The Coronavirus or the full-scale test of a world at the Greta Thunberg : stop, or…?

In view of the effects of the confinement, the “decreasing” should they rethink their approach ? If yes, why ? The decay does not risk, does it not, of paupériser the middle class more ?

Jean-Paul Betbèze : Yes, if they look at what is happening. First, the pandemic shows our ongoing risks : these are diseases that come from a too great proximity with animals (zoonosis) in developing economies and that open. Does it hinder the development and the opening, so that the virus takes the plane and that the epidemic becomes a pandemic ? Does it hinder catch-up in emerging markets ? We see the benefits of growth : the rise of employment and income, compared to its opposite : the unemployment, the poverty. You can always say that capitalism is excessive, unequal and polluting. One sees indeed that his judgment allows you to better see the sky, but with a high cost for the stability of human societies. The growth enables all of us to move forward, in particular to emerging countries, the fight against mass poverty in that country. The progression of China, followed by India, reduce global poverty. But it also increases inequality within each country, the “catch-up” does not at the same speed for everyone. And when China, India, Africa ” catch up “, they pollute more. It is inevitable, but they live better.

Stop then ? The containment response to the pandemic COVID-19 shows in real size the effects of a shock that hits ” everyone “, in the strict sense. The companies are closed (supply) and households to remain in their homes, after having made provision, if they can (the application). It is a short-term recession, then deflation (prices fall), then the depression if nothing is done to make it massively to go back, to the times, and supply and demand. The duration of the shock shows its economic cost : a loss of 3% of GDP per month in France and its social cost : an explosion of unemployment. It also shows its political price, with the rise of tensions within each country and between countries. What is happening within the euro zone, with the refusal of Eurobonds health to fund the rise in social and economic, is exemplary of protectionist reactions, not to say dangerously selfish.

But the “diminishing” will say that, if they do not want the pursuit of growth ” before COVD-19 “, they will not, of course, the current outage. Of course. But we see how the catch-up of emerging markets is linked to the growth of industrialized countries. It is therefore necessary to find a way to continue a growth that is “sustainable” in the long term, which allows to be born and grow a middle class. Who will be the first to pay in the event of a shutdown, as is the case today.

Therefore, the “decreasers” are going to have to change their criticism against the growing ” past “, and that it also changes. To become not only more and better prevalent, and, above all, more resistant to shocks, it will be necessary that it rises in quality of information and training, openness and exchange. Most of the “better” growth, therefore.

Why the “decreasers” welcome to the impossibility of trade between the countries ? What effect does this impossibility does it have on the mobility of the population ? of the goods ? services ? the virus therefore ? Wanting to be a protectionist policy, the “decreasers” were they a vision reactionary things ?

Jean-Paul Betbèze : “Welcome” is perhaps a strong word. Limit the exchanges to the exchanges required is rather their tendency to reduce some of the excesses in their eyes. The “decreasers” have “a problem” with the exchange, because the exchange meets a need that cannot be met on-site. The contractor needs parts to complete the product, made here or elsewhere. And the consumer also wants products from elsewhere. This need is objective, the piece of steel that will be done well in a specialized place, or subjective, strawberries at Christmas : in the name of what the prevent ? They allow each to specialize in what it excels in, or to be ” happy “. Of course, these exchanges must obey safety standards (food, health, technical) side of the price conditions. It is not, less and less, only being the least expensive. Thus the emergence of trade, specialization, integration, complementarities.

But it is necessary to go beyond : to stop or hinder the exchange reduces certainly transport and specializations that one can find excessive, but thus leads to further integrate, on a larger scale in the same place, for example for the automobile or even for food products. Exchanges specialize and divide, reduce trade focused by the large factories or large farms. The fear is that this polarizes the activities and the wealth, thus increasing social inequalities and territorial.

In fact, to manage the trade, does it integrate to the side of the standards and prices, security requirements, health, food, and military, relating to the equipment carrying and handling the data, by having the concern to protect the country. But, again, we can’t do everything, do it all at an affordable price, and still less ” well to do “. Except to dream of a protectionist, reactionary in the strict sense, impossible to achieve and that would lead quickly to depression, if one starts in this way. The decay does not resolve, in the face of billion men and women who live in poverty : they will refuse, of course. And if we give in, we won’t live only more evil, with more of the unemployed and the departure of those who do not accept this strategy, but our existence will be sanitairement, economically, militarily and politically threatened.

In fact, as always, it is when the world is changing with the great technological revolution in progress, when the virus that shows our links and our weaknesses, in the middle of the war Us/China, that there are questions about the future. New growth is possible, taking advantage of ongoing innovation, building stronger alliances in the euro zone, with Africa. This is not to decrease, but to choose a strategic approach to growth, more modern and more comprehensive, strategically more autonomous. Otherwise, “decrease” it is unravel and make the happiness of those who will do the opposite, waiting for us to cloister themselves.

What could be the impact of the confinement on the French policy for energy ?

Henri Prévot : The containment will not last forever, but this world is upset, to correct the weaknesses revealed by the crisis caused by the epidemic, public action needs stable reference points. Here are two, one had forgotten and one that one is likely to forget : our collective security and the fight against climate change.

Collective security requires a sufficient autonomy in critical areas such as food, health, the digital and also the energy. For the oil and gas, not to worry ; a few powerful French companies, we will supply in all circumstances. As to electricity, this huge jolt of the Covid19 will it be the shock needed for the French policy to find the reason ? To combat the CO2 emissions, and stop the nuclear reactors in good working order is an absurdity that we would cost several billion euros per year. Moreover, during twenty years, our industry has not built a single nuclear reactor. She stomps at Flamanville, but she has taught in China, which, today, shows us that the EPR works. Still an effort ! Delay the launch of new reactors, and we will eventually lose our technological autonomy and industrial in this strategic sector.

This would be all the more absurd that our collective security requires a strong industrial base and diversified. However, the cost of production of electricity is one of the few factors of competitiveness which we still have.

This huge jolt caused by the Covid19 could also lead to our mps and senators to review the law on the energy transition that they have voted recently. They have approved the SNBC, national Strategy for low carbon, which gives as objective to divide by two the energy consumption by 2050. It is very unfortunate that the impact study that accompanies it does not say anything about this goal. Gold to reach it, all of the existing dwellings should be as well insulated as new housing. It would be ruinous. With a heat pump and a reasonable insulation, the total expenditure on consumption and saving of energy for heating would be lower than 20 billion euros per year, without emitting more CO2. But why try to save ? The money is flowing freely !

This huge jolt caused by the Covid19 will emerge this question is quite simple : instead of spending 10 billion or 20 billion euros per year more than what would be sufficient, would it not be better to participate in the financing of wind turbines, photovoltaic or reforestation in the countries of the Sahel, where they would replace, not the nuclear as among us, but coal, gas or oil ? To guide public action in this troubled period, there is another constant : our collective security is based on the development of countries of sub-saharan Africa. Going in the direction desired by Oxfam, we will share all the better that we will avoid the wastage that our economy regains its dynamism on the bases of economic and fiscal footing.