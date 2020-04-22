The coronavirus reached the world of beauty and the beast

The pandemic COVID-19 has struck our classic Disney favorites! In a video released in early April, we can see how the charming protagonist of Beauty and the Beast (1991) would have been able to contract the coronavirus. Yet, she leaves the house, sings and wanders through the village, much to the chagrin of the other villagers.

This fanvid fun parody the opening sequence of the movie, when the princess possible, and the entire city play the air cheerful. Bella. With the same installation of plans, its creators have only changed the voice and the lyrics of the song so that it was not about the “rarity” of the girl imagination, but of his illness.

Here, the small village where Bella is in quarantine. Some only look at them through the window to recommend the “Stay at home” (instead of “Hello”), while other pedestrians can hear whispering behind their protagonists their irresponsibility when they do not wear gloves or masks. Even the nice gentleman from the bookstore asks him, without stopping to smile, to wash their hands without even thinking about touching it. In the Face of his fever, his cough and his shortness of breath, residents conclude that Bella will be the downfall of all.

If it is in your possibilities, don’t be like this version a parody of Bella, and stay at home, to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. To motivate the permanence in the home, Disney has put at the disposal of the Latin America platform exclusive content for the consumption of children and families. Come here to see the full.

The remake of Beauty and the Beast, with Emma Watson, is available for Mexico via Premium Video.