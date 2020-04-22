The coronavirus redraw the mobility in Milan

Milan is putting in place one of the programs “the most ambitious in Europe” in the field of green mobility and in response to the crisis of the coronavirus, greet The Guardian.

The article of the Guardian has not escaped Greta Thunberg. The young environmental activist has welcomed Tuesday, April 21, on Twitter the announcement by Milan a “ambitious” plan green mobility to meet short-term crisis Covid-19 while fighting in the longer term against the pollution and the congestion of the city centre. Lombardy, of which Milan is the chief-place, is one of the regions most polluted in Europe and is considered the epicenter of the epidemic of Covid-19 in Italy.

The work will start at the beginning of the month of may and should be completed at the end of the summer, tells the british daily. They will aim to be reallocated to cyclists and pedestrians in the urban space hitherto occupied by motor vehicles. “The plan ‘open Roads’ provides for bike lanes, temporary, low-cost, sidewalks widened, speed limits of 30 km/h and the road and priority to pedestrians and cyclists. Not less than 35 kilometres of road will be transformed”, summarizes the Corriere della sera.

The objective is to allow social distancing, but above all to avoid a massive return of the cars after the lifting of the containment and the saturation of public transport, whose capacity will be reduced by 30 % during peak hours. “We have to imagine Milan otherwisebelieves Marco Granelli, deputy mayor of the city lombard, quoted by the daily in milan. When everything will be finished, the cities that have taken this step will have an advantage.”

An ambition made possible by the configuration of the city, noted The Guardian, “Milan is a small, dense city […] where the average journey is less than 4 km, which allows many residents to move from the car to a mode of active transportation”.

Several cities across the world have already implemented bike lanes temporary. In New Zealand, the government has allocated a special fund to encourage cities to achieve urban development.