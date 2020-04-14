The coronavirus takes the singer-songwriter John Prine | the Arts | The Sun

Sthe family announced that he died after complications caused by the COVID-19; he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

His wife, Fiona, said last month that she had tested positive for the COVID-19 and that it has recovered since, but her husband was hospitalized on the 26th of march for symptoms related to the coronavirus.

He was put on a ventilator and he remained in the intensive care unit for several days.

Winner of a Grammy welcoming the whole of his career earlier this year, John Prine, was considered by many of his peers as a virtuoso.

His creativity, his sense of detail and its humor sharp and surreal has won him the greatest admiration of the critics, but also of peers such as Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and stars more young people like Jason Isbell and Kacey Musgraves, who even named a song in his honor.