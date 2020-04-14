The costs of cancel – Carlos Ponce de Leon

The world sport is being disrupted and are looking for new ways to survive the pandemic to keep the sanity during the transit in this long tunnel, solutions that appear temporary, but that they could stay in the future.

The sports industry was valued at 2018 at 471 billion dollars, according to a study by the World Economic Forum, an increase of 45% since 2011, with a clear trend of growth up to before the break for the new coronavirus. Now, all of the elements of the chain has been affected, from athletes to teams and Leagues, including the means of communication, especially those that convey the events.

There are three main forms of income in the sports industry in general: for transmissions, for commercial sale and for day of the event; the players, the more relevant the medium is recharged mainly in the sale of tv rights, as shown by the Leagues largest in the last five years.

The overall value of the transmissions is around $ 50 billion, of which at least 60% is generated by 10 championships, being the NFL, the more you enter in the item, followed by Major League and the Premier League. Each tournament monetised in various ways this concept, but the majority has a collective bargaining agreement to distribute among their teams, who have in this their main income.

With this panorama, it is understood that any stop as long as to cancel seasons would make it impossible for the tournaments and teams fulfill the contracts with the ‘broadcasters’, and therefore, would not receive the main breadwinner to stay. It would be a catastrophe, of different levels, but it is the basis of the professional sport today.

TERRIFYING SIGHT IN EUROPE

The impact of the contingency has been hard for european football: more than 4 billion euros lost if cancelled seasons in the continent, according to a study by KPMG. The Premier League is the most affected, with 92 games to play, if it does not culminate the tournament, his losses would amount to 1,250 million euros, say the financial analysts. Follow The League (950 mde) and Bundesliga (750 mde). Catastrophic.

“Today we fight for survival,” said Christian Seifert, CEO of the German championship to the NY Times, “50% of clubs of the Second Division are in danger of going to bankruptcy”. A blow from which neither the football German could recover.

Even the option of returning to play without fans in the stands has been adopted by the tournaments of the Old Continent, in as much as we can. The Bundesliga plans to start in mid-may, with a maximum of 240 people per game, including team logistics, television, and the teams that play. The blow would be much less.

In Spain, which had been calculated with cancellation a loss of more than 900 million euros, have estimated that without an audience in the stadiums, the cost would be a little over 300 mou, a sacrifice that is well worth it.

The transmission rights in Mexico have a value of around 200 million dollars, and it is estimated that if you cancel the current tournament, it would lose almost half. Unthinkable. It would be a tragedy of history.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: FAR IN THE DISTANCE, YOU SEE THE LIGHT

SOLUTIONS THAT CAN STAY

Not only in Mexico, found in the online games, a temporary solution during a contingency, but the sports Leagues more relevant to the planet, too.

For example, the NBA made playing basketball players of all teams ‘NBA 2K’, with transmissions from their homes, and also agreed to launch other content such as the documentary of Michael Jordan. In addition, there are some ‘virtual meetings’ through social networks with former players and with the momentum of media allies. And so many tournaments.

Will never be the same, but serves to maintain attention, to go on together to the distance, and hopefully that will serve to leave a tournament that may turn into something permanent.