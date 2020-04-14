The costs of deception in the case of doping of Carmona and Galindo















A career truncated, other affected. Two players marked, in addition to characters with various consequences were the balance of the case doping of Salvador Carmona and Aaron Galindo that came to be known during the fifa Confederations Cup 2005.

Almost 15 years later, few know of the destination Carmona, while Galindo retired and studying to coach in Spain, although their potential was to have made a career of much more high-flying, according to Dr. Nicolas Zarur, who knew him from the early days of his career.

“Carmona was in a moment illustrious and I think that Aaron Galindo also; I believe that Aaron Galindo may have been the best central defender in Mexico’s history because it was a spectacular and yes I think that psychologically it dwindled,” said Zarur to Mediotiempo.

The doctor said that he himself would have continued to be linked to the football in the First Division. For his part, David Cohen, the lawyer for Blue Cross in that moment, as well as Carmona years later during the litigation against the Mexican Football Federation, said that the case was a blow of reality.

“Represented definitely the breach of any dream of justice that I, as a lawyer would have been able to have,” he said.

After the doping, justified, first, by the FMF as a “discipline severe”Carmona went by consuming a prohibited substance, so that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS, for its acronym in French), with headquarters in Switzerland suspended him for life.

However, the player had earlier been acquitted by the Appeal Committee and Arbitration for Sport (CAAD), which depends on the Secretariat of Public Education, so that Cohen and Carmona even went to the Supreme Court, which confirmed the loss to the FMF.











'PLAY'

The recidivism of Carmona was a controversial addition tobecause after losing out to the TAS, Blue Cross obtained an amparo filing with which he justified his lineup during the first leg of the Semi-finals of the Clausura 2007 against Pachuca.

Cohen recalled that when he heard of the failure of the TAS, the then Legal Director of the Blue Cross, Victor Garcés, requested a writ of emergency, that still does not explain how it was granted to them by the strange thing that the case was the District Judge.

“I got to work until 7 in the morning doing a relief that we submitted as at 10 and a half in the morning,” he recalled. “I still don’t know how legal it was the Judge’s decision. I don’t know if the Judge was going to Cruz AzulI don’t know if my refuge was going too well or I don’t know if I bothered him enough.”

The party would start at 18:00 hours in the Stadium is Blue and the document they received it 45 minutes before. Coach Isaac Mizrahi wanted to align to Carmona, but the then Secretary General of the FMF, Decio de Maria, pressed for not playing Carmona.

“Decio de Maria spoke to Victor Garcés and Billy Alvarez. Told them not to allow this to happen, it was going to be a disaster internationally. The licentiate Alvarez did not care and I was present precisely in the tunnels to enter the court when said ‘play’“said Cohen.

But Carmona gave one of the worst games of his lifeaccording to the lawyer, and Cruz Azul lost 3-1 to finally be deleted in the table by having gone to a Civil Court, outside the legislation of the FMF or FIFA.

‘I CLOSED THE DOOR’

Carmona forgot to play, at the time, who was in charge of the gym of the Blue Cross, Adam Hernandezstill suffered from the damage to its image because it was initially pointed out as the one who gave doping substances to both players.

“I don’t think that has been the theme of the gym. You put the blame. I think that was a scapegoat,” said Zarur.

In this sense, Hernández recalls that time after he received a quitclaim of the Blue Cross and even a letter from the FMF where they assured him he could join the agency.

“To me hit me too because it’s affected my career in its entirety. Since I have not had a chance to continue in football,” he lamented in a chat with Mediotiempo.

According to Zarur, another affected was the then President of the FMF, Alberto de la Torre, who little by little was desligando of football.

“I think that up to Alberto of the Tower caused him to not be followed”, he considered.

CHANGES IN THE CAAD

In case outside little, one consequence was the attention that the FMF paid to the CAAD, the one before dismissing but that in a time of litigation acquitted Carmona, while it was presided over by a lawyer named Mariano Moreno Loyo.

“He was a person who clearly had no interest in anything, but simply to apply the Law,” added Cohen.

“When they realize the impact and importance that it has, the (FMF’s) controls and the current President is clearly being handled by them, including the attorney was club Morelia (Rafael Rodriguez),” said Cohen in an interview in 2015.

This interview in three parts was published in June of 2015, upon the expiry of 10 years of doping.

