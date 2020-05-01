The costume of Robert Pattinson fully unveiled on stolen pictures of the shoot

The shooting of the next Batman movie has started and stolen pictures from the filming have been posted on the social networks. The opportunity to discover a first glimpse of the suit Robert Pattinson !

Robert Pattinson in the costume of Batman

The info is official since some time already, but Batman will be back on the big screen next year in a film that still remains quite mysterious. Very little information on this new feature have been given but the shoot started a few days ago. We could have a preview of the costume Robert Pattinson who will play Bruce Wayne !

Stolen photographs of the filming we have the opportunity to see what it will look like the costume of Batman. If the raw images had already been leaked, this time, we can see what it looks like on a real player. Include the symbol that looks increasingly to be the butt of a revolver that you would have been sawn in two. Like in the comics, the character wears a belt with what looks like cases for his gadgets. We also found several weapons on the forearms of super-heroes and what looks like arrows.

Cape or no cape ?

Finally, wholesale retail that the biggest fans will notice immediately, this Batman is not wearing capewhile he is still an accessory to a major super-hero ! It is of course not excluded that this choice has been made for security reasons and that the cape is added in post-production for the scene on a motorcycle. It also has the right to a short video of a scene of Bruce Wayne on his Batmoto ! And we even saw the first accident of the shoot !