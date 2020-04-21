The council of Hernan Crespo to Lautaro Martinez

Hernan Crespo, legendary argentine striker, is an authoritative voice to talk about the transfer market. And even more if it’s Inter Milan and a compatriot as in the case of Lautaro Martinez, who is one of the greatest desires of FC Barcelona from the next year. It gives the feeling that the catalans are not willing to pay the 111 M€ for his buyout clausean option that would be viable during the first two weeks of the month of July.

In an interview granted to The Gazzetta dello Sport, Crespo has weighed in on what would be the best decision of Lautaro in the face of the campaign 2020-2021. “I tell him that he should stay at Inter, no doubt. The reason is simple. He did well in Argentina with Racing Avellaneda, arrived at Inter and was a backup to Mauro Icardi in the first season. Now, it is a holder fixed”, has been clarified.